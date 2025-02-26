Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") provides an update on ongoing field activities at the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, which consist of 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. (See the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for further details).

Highlights

Diamond drill hole locations have been determined at El Perdido

Preparations are underway to construct a drill access road at El Perdido

1,700 m x 250 m hydrothermal breccia identified at El Perdido

Hydrothermal breccias identified at several other porphyry copper prospects

Field crews have been conducting geological mapping and rock chip sampling on multiple porphyry prospects with a focus on El Perdido. At El Perdido, Kobrea geologists have mapped previously unidentified hydrothermal breccias covering an area of 1,700 metres by 250 metres which trends north-northwest and cuts through the interpreted center (Figure 1 & 2) of the porphyry copper system at El Perdido where A-veined clasts within hydrothermal breccia are observed (Figure 3). Different varieties of hydrothermal breccias have been observed at El Perdido including late-mineral breccias with A-veined clasts, inter-mineral breccias with stockwork veining, biotite-magnetite breccias with chalcopyrite and pyrite-matrix breccias. Despite a high degree of leaching at surface, preserved chalcocite veinlets and disseminations observed in outcrop and in float indicate the potential for a preserved supergene enrichment horizon of unknown thickness. The Company has determined drill site locations and is currently preparing to construct a drill access road.

Figure 1 - Revised geological map at El Perdido porphyry Cu-Au-Mo target showing recently identified hydrothermal breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/242409_59849cd554785ac0_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Simplified schematic geological cross-section at El Perdido porphyry Cu-Au-Mo target (refer to Figure 1 for section line location).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/242409_59849cd554785ac0_002full.jpg

Figure 3 - Hydrothermal breccia with A-veined clast. Photo taken at interpreted center of El Perdido porphyry Cu-Au-Mo target.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/242409_59849cd554785ac0_003full.jpg

The presence of hydrothermal breccias at porphyry prospects on the Projects is significant as hydrothermal breccias, both mineralized and unmineralized, make up significant portions of the mineral systems within the Late Miocene - Early Pliocene porphyry belt which includes the world-class El Teniente, Los Bronces - Rio Blanco and Los Pelambres copper deposits. Field investigations in 2025 have identified hydrothermal breccias at the El Perdido, Cajon Chico and Las Cargas prospects (Figure 4) while hydrothermal breccias have been reported by previous operators at the Mantos de Cobre and El Destino projects.

Crews continue to evaluate porphyry prospects across the greater land package with mapping and sampling activities as they move southwards towards the El Destino project. The Company is focused on diamond drilling at the El Perdido prospect as soon as possible.

Figure 4 - Examples of hydrothermal breccias observed at Sofi and Elena Projects. A), B) & C): Hydrothermal breccias at Cajon Chico prospect (Sofi Project). D): Hydrothermal breccia at Las Cargas prospect (Elena Project).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/242409_59849cd554785ac0_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea Exploration Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged granodioritic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Contact Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting the timing and details of any planned exploration programs or drill programs on the Western Malargüe Copper Projects and the potential results thereof. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242409

SOURCE: Kobrea Exploration Corp.