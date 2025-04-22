Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2025) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") announces that a property-wide heli-borne magnetic and radiometric survey has commenced at the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, which consist of 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for further details).

"The results of this airborne geophysical survey will better define the extents of the porphyry systems at El Perdido and El Destino and will be integral to developing additional porphyry targets across this highly prospective, district-scale land package," commented James Hedalen, CEO of Kobrea. "To date historical exploration across the projects has focused on advancing hydrothermal alteration footprints that are readily visible in satellite imagery and on the ground. This first comprehensive geophysical survey of these projects will help to outline structures and alteration effects associated with porphyry systems not visibly apparent as colour anomalies or which are under colluvial cover."

Figure 1 - Existing porphyry copper ± gold ± molybdenum targets at the Western Malargüe Copper Projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/249272_a7532ba8f434d873_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Images of certain existing porphyry copper ± gold ± molybdenum targets at Western Malargüe Copper Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/249272_a7532ba8f434d873_002full.jpg

The property-wide, 2,245 line-kilometre magnetic-radiometric heli-borne geophysical survey will provide insight to the scale, geometry and intensity of known alteration systems on the property (Figures 1 & 2) along with potentially outlining additional porphyry targets within the project boundaries. The survey will include coverage of the El Perdido and El Destino porphyry copper-gold targets.

The ground magnetometer survey completed by a previous operator at the El Perdido porphyry copper target covers the core of the system, while the airborne magnetometer data will present a more comprehensive picture of the geology and hydrothermal alteration beyond those limits defined historically. The radiometric data recorded will highlight the surficial distribution of potassic alteration and the extents of hydrothermally altered rock.

At El Destino, a 1-kilometre by 3-kilometre hydrothermal alteration system is suspected to continue under younger Pleistocene-aged ignimbrites to the north and south of the outcropping alteration footprint (Figure 3). The airborne magnetometer will measure the rock properties beneath the younger cover rock to define the greater extent of the hydrothermal alteration footprint. The radiometric data collected will serve to outline additional areas exhibiting potassic alteration beyond those mapped to date.

Figure 3 - Aerial photo of El Destino prospect showing hydrothermal alteration footprint abruptly covered by younger ignimbrite to the north and south.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/249272_a7532ba8f434d873_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea Exploration Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Western Malargüe Copper Projects, which consist of 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina. The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting the timing and details of any planned exploration programs or drill programs, including the heli-borne geophysical survey, on the Western Malargüe Copper Projects and the potential results thereof. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

