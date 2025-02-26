Acquisition strengthens Manufacturing Commercial Operations, accelerating AI-driven quality management and empowering manufacturers with proactive, data-driven insights on the ServiceNow platform

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, today announced the acquisition of the Quality 360 solution from Advania to enhance its strength in the manufacturing industry. Natively built on ServiceNow, Quality 360 will accelerate quality management functionality within the ServiceNow Manufacturing Commercial Operations (MCO) solution and empower manufacturers with proactive, data-driven insights to address end-to-end quality issues, ultimately helping to minimize operational costs and reputational risks.

Quality issues in the manufacturing industry are a significant concern and can represent costs as high as 15-20% of sales revenue, according to the American Society for Quality. Originally built by Advania on the ServiceNow platform, Quality 360 allows manufacturers to proactively identify and resolve quality issues across all stages of production and service delivery, from source identification to containment, corrective action, and resolution. The acquisition aligns with ServiceNow's vision to help manufacturers streamline commercial operations, diversify revenue streams, and manage complex partner ecosystems-including OEMs, resellers, and dealers-with real-time visibility.

"Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to maintain high-quality standards while managing complex supply chains," said Rohit Batra, vice president and general manager, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media Tech Industries at ServiceNow. "By integrating Advania's Quality 360 into the ServiceNow platform, we're providing manufacturers with the AI-driven insights and automation they need to proactively manage quality issues, drive operational efficiency, and enhance customer trust. This acquisition exemplifies our commitment to partner-led innovation and delivering industry-specific solutions that drive meaningful transformation."

"As quality management becomes a critical differentiator, Advania is excited to see Quality 360 join ServiceNow's Manufacturing Commercial Operations," said Hege Støre, Group Chief Executive Officer at Advania. "ServiceNow's AI capabilities and scalable platform will empower manufacturers with a proactive, data-driven approach to quality management, helping them mitigate risks and strengthen their competitive edge."

Quality 360 delivers AI-powered root cause analysis, automated issue detection, and structured resolution frameworks. With a centralized Quality Workspace, standardized playbooks, and real-time communication tools, manufacturers gain a seamless, end-to-end solution to uphold product integrity and customer satisfaction.

With this acquisition, ServiceNow continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in manufacturing transformation. This latest investment builds on our strong focus on co-innovation, including manufacturing-centric initiatives such as the collaboration with Siemens on industrial cybersecurity and AI-driven automation, as well as the acquisition of the 4Industry solution from Plat4Mation to drive digital transformation across industrial ecosystems. At the same time, broader partnerships with companies like Visa and Genesys demonstrate how ServiceNow is co-innovating across industries to enhance workflow automation and customer experiences. By fostering a trusted network of partners and customers, ServiceNow accelerates time to value, drives industry-wide innovation, and delivers future-proof solutions across the entire platform.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Advania

Advania delivers comprehensive IT services across the UK, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark. Tracing its roots to a 1939 office equipment repair workshop in Iceland, the company has become a leading Northern European IT services provider. Advania serves mid-market clients in private and public sectors through managed services, hardware, software, and professional services. With over 5,500 employees, Advania combines technical excellence with lasting client relationships and strategic partnerships to create sustainable value. Its decentralized culture empowers employees to make decisions based on local client needs, fostering entrepreneurship while ensuring consistent service quality across markets. Advania drives sustained service demand and long-term shareholder value by prioritizing client value creation. The company is backed by funds managed by Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

For more information, visit: www.advania.com

