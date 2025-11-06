Upcoming ISG Provider Lens reports will evaluate providers driving AI-powered workflow transformation and assess the latest ServiceNow partner developments

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers in the ServiceNow ecosystem that are helping enterprises streamline workflows across industries.

The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens reports, called ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in April 2026. The reports will cover companies offering consulting and implementation services, managed services and innovations on the ServiceNow Platform.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm's buy-side clients.

ServiceNow continues to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a rapidly evolving, cloud-native platform centered on agentic AI and automation. Recent platform releases, including Yokohama and Zurich, showcase enterprises' transition toward autonomous, multiagent systems. Acting as an integration mesh for enterprises, ServiceNow links leading agent platforms such as Google Agentspace and Microsoft Copilot. Its Workflow Data Fabric, Knowledge Graph and common service data model (CSDM) frameworks enable connected, data-driven decision-making. ServiceNow ecosystem partners deliver composable, outcome-based AI workflows based on approaches including model operations (ModelOps), large language model operations (LLMOps) and agent operations (AgentOps).

"Enterprises are expanding their use of AI agents, with ServiceNow emerging as a central AI agent control tower," said Aman Munglani, principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Companies seek providers that offer specialized outcome-driven services and enable secure and scalable AI deployment."

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 120 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG's global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the ServiceNow-related products and services typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG's experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services) , evaluating providers that design, deliver and scale outcomes on the Now Platform through strategic consulting, AI-driven governance, risk and compliance (GRC) alignment and full-stack implementation. They are further assessed on their ability to develop robust service architecture and industry-specific, function-focused solutions.

, evaluating providers that design, deliver and scale outcomes on the Now Platform through strategic consulting, AI-driven governance, risk and compliance (GRC) alignment and full-stack implementation. They are further assessed on their ability to develop robust service architecture and industry-specific, function-focused solutions. ServiceNow Managed Services , assessing providers that manage, secure and optimize the Now Platform through AI governance, CloudOps, RiskOps and modernization frameworks. Providers' success is measured by how they enable predictive operations, improve user experience metrics and deliver measurable business outcomes.

, assessing providers that manage, secure and optimize the Now Platform through AI governance, CloudOps, RiskOps and modernization frameworks. Providers' success is measured by how they enable predictive operations, improve user experience metrics and deliver measurable business outcomes. Innovation on ServiceNow, covering providers that engineer and operationalize innovations using the ServiceNow AI Platform. Providers must demonstrate expertise in leveraging the Generative AI Controller for safety, telemetry and cost governance and in productizing Now Assist across enterprise applications.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global ServiceNow ecosystem market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Asia Pacific. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani (Asia Pacific and Europe), Sonia Castral (Brazil) and Dr. Tapati Bandopadhyay (U.S.) will serve as lead authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as ServiceNow providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2026 ISG Provider Lens evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG's continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged complete this online survey. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251106676325/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com



Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978-518-4520

isg@matternow.com