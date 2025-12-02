Airbus, Dassault Systèmes, Thales, L'Oréal, Schneider Electric, Air Liquide, Shell, Adecco, Crédit Agricole, Bureau Veritas, Cigref, BNP Paribas and UEFA to join ISG AI Impact Summit

Organizations in Europe are prioritizing adaptable business partnerships with strong governance frameworks to help them leverage AI and meet the data governance and compliance requirements set forth under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the EU AI Act, say experts from global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III).

Strategies for structuring data, creating compliant operational frameworks and building future-proof plans for AI will be discussed at the ISG AI Impact Summit, December 8-9 at Les Jardins de Saint-Dominique in Paris. Leaders from Airbus, Dassault Systèmes, Thales Global Services, L'Oréal, Schneider Electric, Air Liquide, Shell International, Adecco Holding France, Crédit Agricole, Bureau Veritas, Cigref, BNP Paribas, UEFA and more will join the event.

"Europe stands at the forefront of defining how technology can serve the public good," said Julien Escribe, ISG partner and managing director of the SEMEA region and host of the ISG AI Impact Summit. "Through initiatives such as the EU AI Act, the Digital Europe Program and the European Data Strategy, the EU has laid the groundwork for a distinctive approach to innovation one that combines competitiveness with accountability, and progress with protection of fundamental rights."

On the first day of the summit, Dr. Greg Ombach, senior vice president and head of disruptive research, technology and innovation at Airbus, will explore how business and technology leaders can move from pilots to impact by embedding AI into products, operations and business models, in his keynote address, "From AI to Regenerative Intelligence Building Smarter Sustainable Systems."

The "Data Foundations for Scalable AI: Where Strategy Meets ROI" panel discussion will feature real-world strategies, market insights and investment frameworks from Nicolas Rolland, CTO, Dassault Systèmes; Remi Tromeur, IS/IT contract manager, Thales Global Services, and David Vaillant, global head of finance strategy and participations at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

Clémence Adoue, global consumer care director at L'Oréal; Yoann Bersihand, vice president, AI Technology, Schneider Electric, and Silvia Carter, CEO of To Web Or Not To Web, will join the "AI in Action: Real Results, Real Impact" panel discussion to share strategies for capturing strategic value from AI.

Day one will conclude with the ISG Startup Challenge, featuring entrepreneurs pitching their business innovations to a panel of judges for an audience vote. Contestants will include Better People, which helps organizations integrate generative AI into their daily operations; HeyJo, a specialized AI agent for the photovoltaic industry; Delos, which centralizes essential applications and innovations into one secure, intuitive workspace, and Linkup, an API that enables developers to ground their applications with fresh information from the internet.

On day two of the summit, Baladji Soussilane, vice president, Digital IT, Air Liquide SA, will deliver the "The AI-First Framework: Where Does Your Organization Really Stand?" keynote presentation, exploring how AI is reshaping Air Liquide's internal processes and relationships with partners, vendors and suppliers.

The "From Pilots to Performance: Scaling AI Across the Enterprise" panel discussion will ask Ritesh Gupta, portfolio manager, Shell International; Pierre Matuchet, group SVP, IT Adecco Digital Innovation, Adecco Holding France, and Aldrick Zappellini, chief data and AI officer, Crédit Agricole, how organizations enable or prevent AI from driving business value.

Alexandre Pakasi, chief digital transformation officer, France, Bureau Veritas, and Henri d'Agrain, délégué general, Cigref, will discuss how to identify high-value use cases, design for adoption, and scale GenAI across the enterprise, in the "Best Practices for GenAI Use Case Implementation" keynote address.

"Enterprises in Europe are seeking full transparency and control over AI behavior, especially in regulated sectors such as finance, healthcare and energy, to meet data governance and compliance requirements that demand transparency, auditability and strict access controls," Escribe said. "Deployed carefully, AI tools are both the concern and the solution, delivering the capability to analyze large data sets and identify anomalies."

Édouard Couté, head of ICT Design and Control, UEFA, will cover how to lead with AI responsibly and strategically, in "Leading Through AI Risk: Turning Uncertainty into Enterprise Advantage."

Navigating the legal implications of AI will be covered in the "AI in Europe: Turning Regulation into Competitive Advantage" session, with Bertrand Liard, partner at White Case, and the "From Promise to Protection: Legal Safeguards for AI in Procurement," with Sylvain Joyeux and Daniel Korabelnikov, attorneys at Cloix Mendès-Gil.

Akkodis, Inetum, Orange Business, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Codyssée Group, Accenture, Wipro, CIO Insights and Hifo.co are ISG AI Impact Summit event sponsors.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

