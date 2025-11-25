Programs recognize innovative sourcing partnerships and software providers driving business, AI and IT transformation

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, has announced the winners of the 2025 ISG Paragon Awards and the ISG Software Innovation Awards for EMEA.

The winners of both programs were announced at the 2025 ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinner on November 19, at the conclusion of the ISG Sourcing Industry Conference at the Fairmont Windsor Park. The ISG Paragon Awards recognize the use of new approaches and technologies in sourcing industry partnerships, and the ISG Software Innovation Awards celebrate software providers whose innovations drive business and IT transformation.

An independent expert panel of judges selected the following winners of the 2025 ISG Paragon Awards for EMEA:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Winner: Infosys with Proximus

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Winner: Tech Mahindra with Uganda Revenue Authority

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Winner: Genpact with GSK

Sustainability: Digital sustainability initiatives that have delivered measurable environmental and/or social outcomes

Winner: Cognizant with Stena Bulk AB

AI Pacesetter: Substantial business impact through the adoption of AI

Winner: Market Logic with Novartis

Partnership of the Year: High-performing partnership that drove exceptional business outcomes

Winner: UST with Aptia Group and Allianz Services India with Allianz Australia

ISG Software Research analysts selected the following winners of the 2025 ISG Software Innovation Awards for EMEA:

Artificial Intelligence Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting analytics, data intelligence, data platforms, generative AI, governance, machine learning and AI, operations and streaming and events

Winner: Wildix

Business Applications Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting customers and CX, digital business and workplace, employees and HCM, office of finance and accounting, office of revenue and supply chain and operations

Winner: Celonis

Industries Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting automotive, CPG retail, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, media telecom or travel hospitality

Winner: IFS

Information Technology Award: The software provider that best exemplifies innovation in technologies supporting ADM DevOps, cloud infrastructure, compute, edge, network IoT, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, IT management operations, observability and platforms

Winner: CodeSpell

Overall Software Innovation: The digital innovation that most successfully maximizes the value of people, processes, information and technology

Winner: Akeron

The ISG Software Innovation Awards were launched 18 years ago by Ventana Research, now ISG Software Research.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2025 ISG Sourcing Industry Awards," said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. "Providers are delivering innovation, agility and critical support for enterprises navigating the AI era. It is an honor to recognize the partnerships and technology breakthroughs that were most impactful across the EMEA region in 2025."

The November 19 gala dinner also recognized winners of the ISG Provider Lens Awards, honoring outstanding performances by providers featured in ISG Provider Lens studies, and the ISG Star of Excellence awards, recognizing excellence in provider delivery based on enterprise client feedback. Full details are available on the award website.

