Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results

Increases net subscriber-add expectations for 2025 significantly to 180-200,000, expecting to reach 2.6 million subscribers by year-end;

Increases dividend policy by 25% to $10 million per quarter;

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter 2024.

Highlights of Full Year 2024

2,409,000 subscribers at year-end, adding 157,000, net, during the year at the high end of the guidance range.

Record financial metrics across the board with revenue at $336.3 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Net income of $53.7 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

EBITDA of $91.3 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Generated $74.3 million in operating cash flow.

Year-end net cash position and marketable securities of $77.4 million.

Returns to shareholders: declared a total of $34.0 million in dividends for the year 2024.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2024

Added a net 40,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Revenue of $82.9 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Strong gross margins: overall gross margin of 49.6%, with subscription gross margin at 59.6%.

Net income increased to $13.8 million, up by 15% year-over-year.

EBITDA grew to $22.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.

Strong operating cash flow of $22.7 million.

The Board declared a 25% increase to the dividend policy to $10 million, or $0.50 per share per quarter, from $8 million in the recent prior quarters.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "2024 was a strong year for Ituran marked by solid growth and operational improvements. Furthermore, our results were even better in local currency terms, though significant currency devaluations versus the dollar in the past year negatively impacted our reported financial results. We continue to add new subscribers across all our geographies at a high rate adding 157,000 subscribers in the year, at the upper end of our expected range. Ituran continues to develop new products and services built on the latest technologies, leveraging cross-business synergies between the various parts of our business and offering our subscriber base an ever-broadening mix of value-adding products and services."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we expect to accelerate the growth in subscriber-adds, due to the investments in new products and advanced services that we have made in recent years. Our new expectations for net subscriber-adds are to jump to between 180,000-200,000 for the full year 2025. Our business remains fundamentally strong and is expanding across both our traditional regions in South America and Israel. We see strong and increasing demand for our broad location-based products and telematic services and look forward to another year of growth and strong profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $82.9 million, a 7% increase compared with revenues of $77.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the fourth quarter versus the various local currencies in which the Company operates impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 11% year-over-year.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $61.5 million, an increase of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 9% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,409,000 by the end of December 2024, marking an increase of 40,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $21.3 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew at more or less the same level at 16% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $41.1 million (49.6% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with gross profit of $38.4 million (49.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 10% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved strongly to 59.6%, compared to 57.8% in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 20.8% in the quarter, compared with 22.1% in the fourth quarter of last year. The variance in the product gross margin products between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.0 million (21.8% of revenues), representing a 9% increase compared to $16.5 million (21.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 16% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million (27.2% of revenues), an increase of 3% compared with EBITDA of $21.9 million (28.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 10% year-over-year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.8 million (16.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.70, an increase of 15% compared to $12.0 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 22% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million.

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenues for 2024 were a record $336.3 million, a 5% increase over the $320.0 million reported in 2023. 72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues. In local currencies, revenues grew by 8% year-over-year.

Revenues from subscription fees were $242.5 million, representing an increase of 3% over 2023. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

Product revenues were $93.8 million, representing an increase of 10% compared with 2023. In local currencies, product revenues grew by more or less the same at 10% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the year was $160.6 million (47.8% of revenues). This represents an increase of 5% compared with gross profit of $153.2 million (47.9% of revenues) in 2023. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 58.7%, compared with 57.9% in 2023. The gross margin on products was 19.5%, compared with 20.3% in 2023, with the variance representative of the product mix sold during the year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 7% year-over-year.

Operating profit for 2024 was $71.2 million (21.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with operating profit of $66.0 million (20.6% of revenues) in 2023. In local currencies, operating profit grew by 12% year-over-year.

EBITDA for 2024 was $91.3 million (27.1% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared to $87.0 million (27.2% of revenues) in 2023. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 8% year-over-year.

Net income in 2024 was $53.7 million (16.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.70, an increase of 11% compared with net income of $48.1 million (15.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.41 in 2023. In local currencies, net income grew by 15% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $74.3 million.

On the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $77.4 million and debt of $0.1 million, amounting to a net cash position of $77.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors decided to increase the dividend policy for the current quarter and the quarters ahead. A dividend of $10 million was declared for the quarter and upcoming quarters, representing a 25% increase over the dividend issued in the prior quarters.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tfL4B6_QHa5_xl7EKVDCA

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.4 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi [email protected] Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft [email protected] EK Global Investor Relations (US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

December 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 77,357

53,434 Investments in marketable securities 10

119 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 47,688

45,390 Other current assets 48,620

52,724 Inventories 23,434

26,872

197,109

178,539







Long-term investments and other assets





Investments in affiliated companies 519

714 Investments in other companies 1,491

2,213 Other non-current assets 3,300

3,989 Deferred income taxes 12,273

14,452 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 21,823

18,525

39,406

39,893







Property and equipment, net 33,080

41,955







Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,947

8,071







Intangible assets, net 9,011

10,830







Goodwill 39,325

39,400







































Total assets 326,878

318,688















ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)







US dollars

December 31, (In thousands) 2024

2023







Current liabilities





Credit from banking institutions 114

355 Accounts payable 18,847

20,842 Deferred revenues 22,857

27,117 Other current liabilities 45,904

44,150

87,722

92,464







Long-term liabilities





Loan from bank institution -

237 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 27,593

24,562 Deferred income taxes 418

1,116 Deferred revenues 12,231

13,259 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 5,562

4,774 Other non-current liabilities 2,095

2,027

47,899

45,975































Stockholders' equity 185,227

174,454 Non-controlling interests 6,030

5,795 Total equity 191,257

180,249







































Total liabilities and equity 326,878

318,688















ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars



Year ended December 31,

Three months period

ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues: Telematics services





(unaudited)

242,491

234,541

61,548

59,426 Telematics products

93,766

85,437

21,335

18,382



336,257

319,978

82,883

77,808 Cost of revenues: Telematics services

100,195

98,707

24,875

25,080 Telematics products

75,442

68,110

16,892

14,328



175,637

166,817

41,767

39,408 Gross profit

160,620

153,161

41,116

38,400 Research and development expenses

18,090

16,986

4,483

4,240 Selling and marketing expenses

15,271

13,643

3,980

3,535 General and administrative expenses

56,238

56,635

14,667

14,305 Other income, net

(148)

(58)

(49)

(185) Operating income

71,169

65,955

18,035

16,505 Other income, net

-

2

-

5 Financing income (expenses), net

80

(1,552)

(85)

(1,653) Income before income tax

71,249

64,405

17,950

14,857 Income tax expenses

(14,579)

(13,355)

(3,345)

(2,534) Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(123)

(706)

178

116 Net income for the period

56,547

50,344

14,783

12,439 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(2,893)

(2,207)

(945)

(420) Net income attributable to the Company

53,654

48,137

13,838

12,019



































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's shareholders

2.70

2.41

0.70

0.60



































Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands)

19,894

20,000

19,894

19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars





Year ended

December 31,

Three months period

ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2023









(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net income for the period

56,547

50,344

14,783

12,439

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

20,083

21,068

4,497

5,407

Loss in respect of marketable securities and other investments

107

89

22

32

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

3,199

2,507

954

226

Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net

123

706

(178)

(116)

Deferred income taxes

(383)

(3,125)

958

(1,430)

Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net

128

89

114

54

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

(5,227)

(26)

(435)

1,769

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

(6,498)

(3,169)

(1,170)

940

Decrease in inventories

3,366

1,102

776

201

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

176

(1,863)

2,558

1,090

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(804)

5,703

(990)

935

Increase in other current and non-current liabilities

3,450

3,793

803

232

Net cash provided by operating activities

74,267

77,218

22,692

21,779





















Cash flows from investment activities

















Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(3,353)

(2,384)

(1,016)

(451)

Capital expenditures

(13,632)

(14,243)

(4,488)

(4,050)

Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net

708

(800)

710

(244)

Return from (investments in) long-term deposit

(122)

(100)

(41)

40

Sale of marketable securities

-

99

-

-

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

459

199

70

55

Net cash used in investment activities

(15,940)

(17,229)

(4,765)

(4,650)





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Repayment of long-term loan

-

(11,732)

-

(244)

Short term credit from banking institutions, net

(433)

299

(49)

(1,187)

Dividend paid

(28,050)

(11,561)

(7,759)

(2,943)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(3,286)

(3,327)

(25)

-

Acquisition of company shares

-

(6,613)

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(31,769)

(32,934)

(7,833)

(4,374)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,635)

(1,471)

(202)

800

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

23,923

25,584

9,892

13,555

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

53,434

27,850

67,465

39,879

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

77,357

53,434

77,357

53,434



































Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2024, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 8 million. The dividend was paid in January 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.