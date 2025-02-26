Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925333 | ISIN: IL0010818685 | Ticker-Symbol: I4L
NASDAQ
26.02.25
15:40 Uhr
44,830 US-Dollar
+4,750
+11,85 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.02.2025 12:30 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.: Ituran Presents Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

Increases net subscriber-add expectations for 2025 significantly to 180-200,000, expecting to reach 2.6 million subscribers by year-end;

Increases dividend policy by 25% to $10 million per quarter;

AZOUR, Israel, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter 2024.

Highlights of Full Year 2024

  • 2,409,000 subscribers at year-end, adding 157,000, net, during the year at the high end of the guidance range.
  • Record financial metrics across the board with revenue at $336.3 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Net income of $53.7 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA of $91.3 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Generated $74.3 million in operating cash flow.
  • Year-end net cash position and marketable securities of $77.4 million.
  • Returns to shareholders: declared a total of $34.0 million in dividends for the year 2024.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2024

  • Added a net 40,000 subscribers in the quarter.
  • Revenue of $82.9 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
  • Strong gross margins: overall gross margin of 49.6%, with subscription gross margin at 59.6%.
  • Net income increased to $13.8 million, up by 15% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA grew to $22.5 million, a 3% increase year-over-year.
  • Strong operating cash flow of $22.7 million.
  • The Board declared a 25% increase to the dividend policy to $10 million, or $0.50 per share per quarter, from $8 million in the recent prior quarters.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "2024 was a strong year for Ituran marked by solid growth and operational improvements. Furthermore, our results were even better in local currency terms, though significant currency devaluations versus the dollar in the past year negatively impacted our reported financial results. We continue to add new subscribers across all our geographies at a high rate adding 157,000 subscribers in the year, at the upper end of our expected range. Ituran continues to develop new products and services built on the latest technologies, leveraging cross-business synergies between the various parts of our business and offering our subscriber base an ever-broadening mix of value-adding products and services."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Looking ahead to 2025, we expect to accelerate the growth in subscriber-adds, due to the investments in new products and advanced services that we have made in recent years. Our new expectations for net subscriber-adds are to jump to between 180,000-200,000 for the full year 2025. Our business remains fundamentally strong and is expanding across both our traditional regions in South America and Israel. We see strong and increasing demand for our broad location-based products and telematic services and look forward to another year of growth and strong profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $82.9 million, a 7% increase compared with revenues of $77.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It is noted that the strengthening of the US dollar in the fourth quarter versus the various local currencies in which the Company operates impacted the revenues when translated into US dollars. In local currencies, revenues grew by 11% year-over-year.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees, and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $61.5 million, an increase of 4% over the fourth quarter of 2023 revenues. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 9% year-over-year.

The subscriber base expanded to 2,409,000 by the end of December 2024, marking an increase of 40,000 from the previous quarter.

Product revenues were $21.3 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year. In local currencies, product revenue grew at more or less the same level at 16% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $41.1 million (49.6% of revenues), a 7% increase compared with gross profit of $38.4 million (49.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 10% year-over-year.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues improved strongly to 59.6%, compared to 57.8% in the fourth quarter of last year. The gross margin on products was 20.8% in the quarter, compared with 22.1% in the fourth quarter of last year. The variance in the product gross margin products between quarters was due to the change in the product mix sold.

Operating income for the quarter was $18.0 million (21.8% of revenues), representing a 9% increase compared to $16.5 million (21.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, operating income grew 16% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $22.5 million (27.2% of revenues), an increase of 3% compared with EBITDA of $21.9 million (28.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, EBITDA grew 10% year-over-year.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.8 million (16.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.70, an increase of 15% compared to $12.0 million (15.4% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.60 in the fourth quarter of last year. In local currencies, net income grew 22% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $22.7 million.

Full Year 2024 Results

Revenues for 2024 were a record $336.3 million, a 5% increase over the $320.0 million reported in 2023. 72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues. In local currencies, revenues grew by 8% year-over-year.

Revenues from subscription fees were $242.5 million, representing an increase of 3% over 2023. In local currencies, subscription revenues grew by 7% year-over-year.

Product revenues were $93.8 million, representing an increase of 10% compared with 2023. In local currencies, product revenues grew by more or less the same at 10% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the year was $160.6 million (47.8% of revenues). This represents an increase of 5% compared with gross profit of $153.2 million (47.9% of revenues) in 2023. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 58.7%, compared with 57.9% in 2023. The gross margin on products was 19.5%, compared with 20.3% in 2023, with the variance representative of the product mix sold during the year. In local currencies, gross profit grew by 7% year-over-year.

Operating profit for 2024 was $71.2 million (21.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared with operating profit of $66.0 million (20.6% of revenues) in 2023. In local currencies, operating profit grew by 12% year-over-year.

EBITDA for 2024 was $91.3 million (27.1% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared to $87.0 million (27.2% of revenues) in 2023. In local currencies, EBITDA grew by 8% year-over-year.

Net income in 2024 was $53.7 million (16.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.70, an increase of 11% compared with net income of $48.1 million (15.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.41 in 2023. In local currencies, net income grew by 15% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $74.3 million.

On the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $77.4 million and debt of $0.1 million, amounting to a net cash position of $77.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.6 million and debt of $0.6 million, amounting to a net cash position of $53.0 million, as of year-end 2023.

Dividend

The Board of Directors decided to increase the dividend policy for the current quarter and the quarters ahead. A dividend of $10 million was declared for the quarter and upcoming quarters, representing a 25% increase over the dividend issued in the prior quarters.

The current dividend takes into account the Company's continuing strong profitability, ongoing positive cash flow and strong balance sheet.

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a video conference call via the Zoom platform later today, Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tfL4B6_QHa5_xl7EKVDCA

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance, financing industries and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to over 2.4 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 2,800 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

[email protected]

EK Global Investor Relations

(US) +1 212 378 8040

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars


December 31,

(In thousands)

2024


2023





Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

77,357


53,434

Investments in marketable securities

10


119

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

47,688


45,390

Other current assets

48,620


52,724

Inventories

23,434


26,872


197,109


178,539





Long-term investments and other assets




Investments in affiliated companies

519


714

Investments in other companies

1,491


2,213

Other non-current assets

3,300


3,989

Deferred income taxes

12,273


14,452

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

21,823


18,525


39,406


39,893





Property and equipment, net

33,080


41,955





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

8,947


8,071





Intangible assets, net

9,011


10,830





Goodwill

39,325


39,400





















Total assets

326,878


318,688









ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)





US dollars


December 31,

(In thousands)

2024


2023





Current liabilities




Credit from banking institutions

114


355

Accounts payable

18,847


20,842

Deferred revenues

22,857


27,117

Other current liabilities

45,904


44,150


87,722


92,464





Long-term liabilities




Loan from bank institution

-


237

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

27,593


24,562

Deferred income taxes

418


1,116

Deferred revenues

12,231


13,259

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

5,562


4,774

Other non-current liabilities

2,095


2,027


47,899


45,975

















Stockholders' equity

185,227


174,454

Non-controlling interests

6,030


5,795

Total equity

191,257


180,249





















Total liabilities and equity

326,878


318,688








ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




US dollars



Year ended

December 31,


Three months period

ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues:

Telematics services




(unaudited)


242,491


234,541


61,548


59,426

Telematics products


93,766


85,437


21,335


18,382



336,257


319,978


82,883


77,808

Cost of revenues:

Telematics services


100,195


98,707


24,875


25,080

Telematics products


75,442


68,110


16,892


14,328



175,637


166,817


41,767


39,408

Gross profit


160,620


153,161


41,116


38,400

Research and development expenses


18,090


16,986


4,483


4,240

Selling and marketing expenses


15,271


13,643


3,980


3,535

General and administrative expenses


56,238


56,635


14,667


14,305

Other income, net


(148)


(58)


(49)


(185)

Operating income


71,169


65,955


18,035


16,505

Other income, net


-


2


-


5

Financing income (expenses), net


80


(1,552)


(85)


(1,653)

Income before income tax


71,249


64,405


17,950


14,857

Income tax expenses


(14,579)


(13,355)


(3,345)


(2,534)

Share in profit (losses) of affiliated companies, net


(123)


(706)


178


116

Net income for the period


56,547


50,344


14,783


12,439

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest


(2,893)


(2,207)


(945)


(420)

Net income attributable to the Company


53,654


48,137


13,838


12,019



















Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
Company's shareholders


2.70


2.41


0.70


0.60



















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
outstanding (in thousands)


19,894


20,000


19,894


19,894

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




US dollars




Year ended
December 31,


Three months period
ended December 31,


(in thousands)


2024


2023


2024


2023






(unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities










Net income for the period


56,547


50,344


14,783


12,439


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


20,083


21,068


4,497


5,407


Loss in respect of marketable securities and other investments


107


89


22


32


Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement


3,199


2,507


954


226


Share in losses (profit) of affiliated companies, net


123


706


(178)


(116)


Deferred income taxes


(383)


(3,125)


958


(1,430)


Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net


128


89


114


54


Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable


(5,227)


(26)


(435)


1,769


Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets


(6,498)


(3,169)


(1,170)


940


Decrease in inventories


3,366


1,102


776


201


Increase (decrease) in accounts payable


176


(1,863)


2,558


1,090


Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


(804)


5,703


(990)


935


Increase in other current and non-current liabilities


3,450


3,793


803


232


Net cash provided by operating activities


74,267


77,218


22,692


21,779












Cash flows from investment activities










Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals


(3,353)


(2,384)


(1,016)


(451)


Capital expenditures


(13,632)


(14,243)


(4,488)


(4,050)


Return from (investments in) affiliated and other companies, net


708


(800)


710


(244)


Return from (investments in) long-term deposit


(122)


(100)


(41)


40


Sale of marketable securities


-


99


-


-


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


459


199


70


55


Net cash used in investment activities


(15,940)


(17,229)


(4,765)


(4,650)












Cash flows from financing activities










Repayment of long-term loan


-


(11,732)


-


(244)


Short term credit from banking institutions, net


(433)


299


(49)


(1,187)


Dividend paid


(28,050)


(11,561)


(7,759)


(2,943)


Dividend paid to non-controlling interests


(3,286)


(3,327)


(25)


-


Acquisition of company shares


-


(6,613)


-


-


Net cash used in financing activities


(31,769)


(32,934)


(7,833)


(4,374)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents


(2,635)


(1,471)


(202)


800


Net change in cash and cash equivalents


23,923


25,584


9,892


13,555


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


53,434


27,850


67,465


39,879


Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period


77,357


53,434


77,357


53,434


















Supplementary information on financing activities not involving cash flows:

In November 2024, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 8 million. The dividend was paid in January 2025.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972820/Ituran_logo.jpg

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.