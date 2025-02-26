Invitation - 2024 Financial Results Conference of Ascom Holding AG

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen
We cordially invite you to the 2024 Financial Results Media Conference of Ascom Holding AG, for media representatives and analysts, which will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. to approx. 11:30 a.m. CET
Location: METROPOL, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Metropol Location & Contact.
Room: Big Hall (ground floor)
Registration:info@ascom.com.We kindly ask you to submit your registration by Friday, March 7, 2025.
A live audio webcast with synchronized slides including questions and answers will be available on Webcast Link.
Ascom will publish the media release on March 12, 2025 at 06:30 a.m. CET.
Following the media conference, the speakers will be available for a short interview upon request.
We are looking forward to your participation.
Best regards,
Daniel Lack
General Secretary
Attachment
- Invitation_MediaConference_FY_2024_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7707dc0c-3251-428a-8b88-fb9e7d255c67)