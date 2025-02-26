Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Lang & Schwarz
26.02.25
16:23 Uhr
4,058 Euro
-0,003
-0,06 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0404,07516:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2025 14:34 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation - 2024 Financial Results Conference of Ascom Holding AG

Finanznachrichten News

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen

We cordially invite you to the 2024 Financial Results Media Conference of Ascom Holding AG, for media representatives and analysts, which will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. to approx. 11:30 a.m. CET
Location: METROPOL, Fraumünsterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Metropol Location & Contact.
Room: Big Hall (ground floor)
Registration:info@ascom.com.We kindly ask you to submit your registration by Friday, March 7, 2025.

A live audio webcast with synchronized slides including questions and answers will be available on Webcast Link.

Ascom will publish the media release on March 12, 2025 at 06:30 a.m. CET.

Following the media conference, the speakers will be available for a short interview upon request.

We are looking forward to your participation.

Best regards,

Daniel Lack
General Secretary

Attachment

  • Invitation_MediaConference_FY_2024_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7707dc0c-3251-428a-8b88-fb9e7d255c67)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.