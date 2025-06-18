Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sommerexploration startet - direkt neben Ramp Metals!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Frankfurt
17.06.25 | 09:17
3,740 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7754,01008:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2025 08:10 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascom Holding AG: Ascom Myco 4 becomes the world's first 5G phone certified for Mission-Critical Services

Baar, Switzerland, June 18, 2025

Ascom, a global leader in mission-critical communication and collaboration solutions across the healthcare and enterprise industries, announces that the Ascom Myco 4 has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's first GCF MCS-certified 5G phone. This certification underscores Ascom's dedication to innovation and excellence in mobile workflow solutions.

The GCF MCS certification, a new component of the Global Certification Forum's (GCF) program, sets an industry benchmark for robust and reliable solutions for Mission Critical Services (MCS) over 5G networks. This certification guarantees that the Ascom Myco 4 meets the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance, making it an ideal choice for critical communication in all mission-critical environments. With this accomplishment, Ascom is enhancing its offerings by providing robust and reliable communication solutions for emergency responders.

"We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone as the world's first GCF MCS-certified 5G phone provider," stated Nicolas Vanden Abeele, CEO of Ascom. "This certification enhances our product credibility and reinforces our commitment to supporting professionals in the mission-critical healthcare and enterprise sectors with reliable and innovative solutions."

For more information about the Ascom Myco 4, please visit www.ascom.com/products-and-services/mobile-devices/smartphones/

For more information about the Global Certification Forum and the certification itself (Ref. Number: 11758), please visit www.globalcertificationforum.org

Attachment

  • Ascom_MediaRelease_MycoCertification_180625 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9dacaa5b-47f7-484e-ac07-b77fd16a8d31)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.