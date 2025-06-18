Ascom Holding AG: Ascom Myco 4 becomes the world's first 5G phone certified for Mission-Critical Services

Baar, Switzerland, June 18, 2025

Ascom, a global leader in mission-critical communication and collaboration solutions across the healthcare and enterprise industries, announces that the Ascom Myco 4 has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the world's first GCF MCS-certified 5G phone. This certification underscores Ascom's dedication to innovation and excellence in mobile workflow solutions.

The GCF MCS certification, a new component of the Global Certification Forum's (GCF) program, sets an industry benchmark for robust and reliable solutions for Mission Critical Services (MCS) over 5G networks. This certification guarantees that the Ascom Myco 4 meets the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance, making it an ideal choice for critical communication in all mission-critical environments. With this accomplishment, Ascom is enhancing its offerings by providing robust and reliable communication solutions for emergency responders.

"We are pleased to achieve this significant milestone as the world's first GCF MCS-certified 5G phone provider," stated Nicolas Vanden Abeele, CEO of Ascom. "This certification enhances our product credibility and reinforces our commitment to supporting professionals in the mission-critical healthcare and enterprise sectors with reliable and innovative solutions."

For more information about the Ascom Myco 4, please visit www.ascom.com/products-and-services/mobile-devices/smartphones/

For more information about the Global Certification Forum and the certification itself (Ref. Number: 11758), please visit www.globalcertificationforum.org

Attachment