Mittwoch, 30.07.2025
Ascom Holding AG: Ascom has signed up SEC-COM to become a new distribution partner in Germany

Baar, Switzerland, July 30, 2025

The two technology providers have signed a multimillion-euro framework contract of Ascom solutions.


SEC-COM Security and Communication Technology GmbH is one of the leading IT and telecommunication providers in Germany, with very strong consulting expertise and focus on future technologies.
The framework agreement with Ascom covers the entire product range, including mobility solutions (IP DECT / i63 / Myco 4), clinical alarm software (Unite / Ofelia), and nurse call systems (teleCARE IP / telligence). The collaboration strengthens the position of both companies in the German healthcare market and drives digitalization in nursing homes and clinics.

Guido Otterbein, Managing Director of SEC-COM, explains: "SEC-COM develops solutions in collaboration with customers to facilitate work processes and improve safety. Ascom pursues a similar goal, providing products and solutions characterized by quality and expertise. Together, innovations for the German healthcare system are to be supported."

Nicolas Vanden Abeele, Chief Executive Officer of Ascom, states: "We are pleased with the new partnership between SEC-COM and Ascom. This partnership enhances communication and workflow efficiency in the German healthcare sector, benefiting patients and caregivers and further strengthens Ascom's position as a leading provider in critical communication and collaboration in the German healthcare market."


Attachment

  • Ascom_Mediarelease_300725 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/074a9d6f-3f1e-4c41-9176-9d1a958bcbc3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
