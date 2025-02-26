Toppoint Holdings Inc.: Toppoint Holdings Expands Global Reach Through Strategic Collaboration with Premier Logistics Provider to Pursue Opportunities in Ensenada, Mexico

North Wales, PA, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toppoint Holdings Inc. ("Toppoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its strategic collaboration with a premier logistics provider to bid for domestic and international trucking opportunities in Ensenada, Mexico. This initiative marks a significant step in Toppoint's expansion into Latin America's export sector, reinforcing its commitment to facilitating global trade and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the non-ferrous metal market.

This well-established, premier logistics provider, with deep expertise in Trans-Pacific trade, has built a strong reputation for delivering comprehensive freight forwarding solutions. With a prominent presence in Los Angeles and strategic partnerships with major steamship lines and cargo airlines, the company specializes in NVOCC services, warehousing and distribution, customs clearance, and trucking. Its extensive global network ensures seamless cargo movement across the U.S. and international markets. Leveraging its market leadership in Westbound Trans-Pacific logistics, the provider offers tailored, cost-effective shipping solutions for a diverse range of commodities, including metal scrap, plastic scrap, lumber, and refrigerated goods.

"Toppoint's expansion in Ensenada is a strategic step in our long-term vision to become a leading force in global non-ferrous metal logistics," said Leo Chan, CEO of Toppoint Holdings. "In collaboration with our logistics partners, we have developed a comprehensive growth strategy to optimize exports from Latin America through the Port of Ensenada while strengthening domestic freight operations, both in and out of Baja California, Mexico."

"Furthermore, by engaging with Chinese buyers operating plants in Fuzhou, China and key markets across Southeast Asia, we are strengthening international demand and creating a seamless supply chain. With the non-ferrous metals market projected to grow from $1.079 billion in 2022, to $1.459 billion in 2028 according to Research and Markets, this collaboration represents Toppoint's first major international opportunity to capitalize on increasing global demand while expanding our presence in the Latin American logistics sector."

About Toppoint Holdings Inc.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania, Toppoint Holdings Inc. specializes in the transport of wastepaper, scrap metal, and wooden logs for large waste companies, recycling centers, and commodity traders. The Company's operations extend to major ports, including Newark, NJ, and Philadelphia, PA. With a commitment to growth and innovation, Toppoint Holdings recently expanded into the recycling export transport markets of Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami, FL; Baltimore, MD; and Ensenada, Mexico, as of 2024. The Company also provides trucking and logistics brokerage solutions for plastic and other commodities, servicing key commercial hubs across the U.S. For additional information, please go to https://toppointtrucking.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

TOPP@crescendo-ir.com