RONN Inc. Provides Actionable Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure Updates and Answers Shareholder Questions

RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) today released comprehensive updates on hydrogen refueling infrastructure status globally reaffirming its commitment to innovative zero-emission vehicle solutions. The Company also shared details on its modular vehicle platform strategy and mid-mile delivery truck program, highlighting how RONN's approach could redefine the commercial fleet space and pave the way for broader hydrogen adoption. These plans are all coming with a proper go to market strategy that is going to properly put hydrogen in play for 2025.

Modular Platform & Cost-Efficient Design

Traditional automobile manufacturing requires a distinct chassis for each model. RONN, however, plans to utilize a simplified modular chassis-adapting only the inner structures to support the body of each vehicle. By doing so, RONN aims to:

Lower Manufacturing Costs: A universal chassis limits design complexity and enables rapid adaptation of new technologies.

Accelerate Time to Market: Reducing chassis variability streamlines production and engineering cycles, allowing faster deployment of future models.

Enhance Capital Efficiency: A common parts structure can help mitigate upfront costs and focus resources on innovation, rather than on retooling multiple assembly lines.

Medium-Duty (Mid-Mile) Truck Focus

RONN plans to introduce medium-duty truck prototypes in both Canada and the United States by early 2026. This sector, which includes Class 3 to Class 6 trucks, has remained relatively underserved in the global alternative-fuel vehicle market. The Company's strategy for entering the mid-mile delivery and commercial fleet space includes:

B2B Market Emphasis: Targeting fleet operators that can centralize refueling and reduce infrastructure demands.

Long-Term Growth Potential: With last-mile and mid-mile delivery fleets rapidly transitioning to alternative energy, RONN sees significant opportunity to penetrate a market that McKinsey projects will expand exponentially.

Scalable Infrastructure: By focusing first on medium-duty trucks, RONN intends to address challenges like limited hydrogen refueling networks before eventually expanding into larger Class 7 and 8 vehicles.

Asset-Light Manufacturing Strategy

To minimize upfront capital expenditures and operational risk, RONN plans to outsource vehicle production to a contract manufacturer while retaining control over the modular chassis design. This approach:

Reduces Fixed Costs: Lowers the burden of owning and operating a full-scale assembly facility.

Provides Flexibility: Enables RONN to scale up or down according to market demand, aided by AI-driven demand forecasting.

Maximizes Resources: Directs more investment toward R&D and infrastructure, rather than on maintaining large, specialized production plants.

Hydrogen Refueling Stations: A Key Differentiator

Hydrogen's rapid refueling capacity gives it a strategic advantage over purely battery-electric vehicles, especially for commercial and industrial applications. According to data from DrivingHydrogen.com:

Passenger Cars: A single nozzle can typically refuel 10-12 vehicles per hour, translating to 240-288 cars per day per nozzle. Stations often have multiple nozzles.

Commercial Trucks: High-capacity pumps can refuel approximately 4-6 trucks per hour, supporting 96-144 trucks daily.

These figures highlight hydrogen's potential to support continuous operation for fleets, avoiding downtime associated with longer battery-charging cycles.

Looking Ahead

RONN's management believes its integrated approach-combining a modular vehicle platform, an asset-light manufacturing strategy, and the expanding hydrogen refueling infrastructure-could position the Company favorably as the zero-emission vehicle market evolves. By focusing on mid-mile commercial transport and leveraging existing and future hydrogen station rollouts, RONN aims to deliver new revenue streams and robust growth opportunities for investors.

"Our engineering and feasibility studies give us confidence in hydrogen's game-changing potential," said a spokesperson for RONN. "Coupled with the flexibility and cost-savings of our manufacturing approach, we believe we're positioned to stand out in a market that's ripe for innovation."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding production timelines, financial projections, and the future market potential for hydrogen and electric vehicles. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. RONN Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN)

RONN Inc. is a forward-thinking energy and mobility company dedicated to delivering innovative, zero-emission vehicle solutions. Through strategic partnerships, cutting-edge hydrogen technology, and a relentless focus on sustainability, RONN aims to reshape commercial and consumer transportation worldwide.

Sources: RONN Inc. Internal Data; DrivingHydrogen.com; McKinsey & Company

