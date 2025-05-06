RONN-Saudi Arabia JV Greenlit: Multi-Billion Dollar Hydrogen Expansion to Anchor Vision 2030, Set Over Three Years

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / RONN Inc. confirmed today that a high-level strategic call between Saudi executives, CEO Mr. Ford, and Sheila Stewart has resulted in a formal approval of a multi-billion-dollar hydrogen budget, with a contingency framework allowing up to $4 billion USD-set to roll out across a three-year implementation window ahead of Vision 2030.

The initiative includes plans for two advanced production facilities in Saudi Arabia, targeting the rollout of 10,000 hydrogen-electric logistics trucks, 1,000 RONN Phoenix sport vehicles, and a highly exclusive one-off Halo Hypercar. Technical details are currently confidential. Initial engineering will be executed in the U.S., with training programs designed to upskill Saudi-based engineers as part of the Vision 2030 human capital alignment.

Additional milestones and rollout specifics will be disclosed as project phases are approved. Mr. Ford shared, "This joint venture is a culmination of decades of innovation and a belief in hydrogen as the next great global energy paradigm." He added, "I've been building vehicles since the '50s-and this moment marks a legacy-defining evolution."

About RONN Inc.

RONN Inc. is a U.S.-based hydrogen technology company focused on developing zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, modular infrastructure, and high-performance supercars. The company is committed to scalable innovation, sustainable energy solutions, and global partnerships that accelerate the hydrogen economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projections and estimates, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

