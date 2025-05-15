RONN Inc. Accelerates Global Hydrogen Manufacturing Initiative Amid Rising Diplomatic Engagement in Brazil and the U.K.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN), the U.S.-based pioneer in hydrogen mobility platforms, announced today that CEO Ronn Ford will travel to Ceará, Brazil, in late June for a high-level economic forum hosted by the State Government of Ceará and attended by the United Kingdom's foreign trade department.

The dialogue will focus on the structuring of a $300 million loan and/or guarantee to launch the RONN-HES Joint Venture (JV) PEM electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Ceará. Additionally, the U.K. and Scotland are in discussions to explore additional financial frameworks that could anchor manufacturing capacities in Glasgow, fueling a tri-regional hydrogen ecosystem between South America, the U.K., and the Gulf.

Ford stated, "This is not just a factory. This is an anchor of a broader energy corridor that strategically links global demand nodes from Ceará to Glasgow to the Middle East."

This momentum follows heightened geopolitical interest in hydrogen technologies, amplified by the recent Saudi Arabia economic summit where global capital flows into green energy were reignited.

Strategic Outlook

RONN Inc. continues to execute a multi-regional strategy designed to position the company at the heart of the global hydrogen economy. With a focus on electrolyzer manufacturing, logistics solutions, and modular fueling systems, the company is building a scalable commercialization roadmap to support sovereign decarbonization mandates and industrial clean-tech adoption.

About RONN Inc.

RONN Inc. (OTC:RONN) is a U.S.-based hydrogen technology company pioneering zero-emission supercars, modular fueling systems, and commercial mobility platforms. The company is rapidly expanding its global partnerships and is committed to enabling the hydrogen economy of the future through innovative, sustainable infrastructure and next-generation vehicle solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding RONN Inc.'s plans and future business activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. RONN Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements as new information becomes available.

