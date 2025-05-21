RONN Inc. Advances Hydrogen Logistics and Hub Strategy in Barbados as Saudi JV Ignites Cross-Regional Acceleration

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), the U.S.-based hydrogen mobility pioneer, announced today that its long-developing Barbados hydrogen logistics and fueling hub project is entering a new phase of engagement. This renewed momentum comes as Barbados' energy sector undergoes a government consolidation with the creation of the Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL), combining the National Petroleum Corporation and the Barbados National Oil Company Limited.

This organizational realignment is opening new lanes for Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) collaborations, where RONN will propose Class 4-5 hydrogen logistics truck deployment and hydrogen hub infrastructure-closely aligned with the company's Saudi JV playbook.

"The restructuring of BNECL removes the bureaucratic fog," said Ford. "The Saudi JV has reignited previously paused dialogues across the regions, and we anticipate accelerating these discussions with precision."

Saudi JV Moves into Pre-Operational Phase

Simultaneously, RONN's flagship Saudi JV is entering pre-operational planning, with site visits scheduled over the coming months and formal corporate structure details expected imminently.

Strategic Outlook

RONN Inc. is executing an aggressive cross-regional hydrogen strategy designed to bridge the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of sovereign-level decarbonization initiatives and private sector clean tech expansion.

Hydrogen electrolyzers, logistics platforms, and modular fueling systems continue to define RONN Inc.'s global commercialization focus.

