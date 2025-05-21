Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
RONN Inc. Advances Hydrogen Logistics and Hub Strategy in Barbados as Saudi JV Ignites Cross-Regional Acceleration

Finanznachrichten News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), the U.S.-based hydrogen mobility pioneer, announced today that its long-developing Barbados hydrogen logistics and fueling hub project is entering a new phase of engagement. This renewed momentum comes as Barbados' energy sector undergoes a government consolidation with the creation of the Barbados National Energy Company Limited (BNECL), combining the National Petroleum Corporation and the Barbados National Oil Company Limited.

This organizational realignment is opening new lanes for Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) collaborations, where RONN will propose Class 4-5 hydrogen logistics truck deployment and hydrogen hub infrastructure-closely aligned with the company's Saudi JV playbook.

"The restructuring of BNECL removes the bureaucratic fog," said Ford. "The Saudi JV has reignited previously paused dialogues across the regions, and we anticipate accelerating these discussions with precision."

Saudi JV Moves into Pre-Operational Phase
Simultaneously, RONN's flagship Saudi JV is entering pre-operational planning, with site visits scheduled over the coming months and formal corporate structure details expected imminently.

Strategic Outlook
RONN Inc. is executing an aggressive cross-regional hydrogen strategy designed to bridge the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of sovereign-level decarbonization initiatives and private sector clean tech expansion.

Hydrogen electrolyzers, logistics platforms, and modular fueling systems continue to define RONN Inc.'s global commercialization focus.

For inquiries contact:
Ronn Ford
Ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

About RONN Inc.
RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) is a U.S.-based hydrogen technology company pioneering zero-emission supercars, modular fueling systems, and commercial mobility platforms. The company is rapidly expanding its global partnerships and is committed to enabling the hydrogen economy of the future through innovative, sustainable infrastructure and next-generation vehicle solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding RONN Inc.'s plans and future business activities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. RONN Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: RONN



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ronn-inc.-advances-hydrogen-logistics-and-hub-strategy-in-barbad-1030172

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
