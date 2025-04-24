RONN Inc. Initiates Plans For Riyadh Headquarters To Launch "RONN Saudi Arabia" Joint Venture, Advancing Vision 2039 Hydrogen Initiatives

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN), a U.S.-based hydrogen technology innovator, announces that it is establishing a new corporate office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This strategic move marks the formal initiation of the signed "RONN Saudi Arabia," a joint venture to accelerate hydrogen-powered mobility solutions in alignment with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

In collaboration with esteemed local partners, RONN Inc. is poised to integrate its advanced hydrogen fuel cell technologies into Saudi Arabia's ambitious sustainability framework. The joint venture underscores a shared commitment to pioneering zero-emission transportation and fostering economic diversification through cutting-edge energy solutions.

"Saudi Arabia's proactive stance on hydrogen energy, exemplified by projects like NEOM and Qiddiya City, presents an unparalleled opportunity for innovation," said Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Inc. "Our collaboration is not just a business venture; it's a convergence of like visions ."

The joint venture is structured with a 90/10 financing model, wherein Saudi partners will lead most of the investment, allowing RONN Inc. to focus on technological development and rapid deployment. This approach ensures the venture benefits from local expertise in navigating regulatory landscapes and infrastructure development while leveraging RONN's proprietary hydrogen technologies.

Initial manufacturing efforts and prototypes will commence in the United States, using our long-time substantial engineering relationships to finalize prototypes and expedite time to market. Concurrently, plans are underway to identify suitable manufacturing sites within Saudi Arabia, aiming for operational readiness well before 2030.

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 outlines a transformative agenda, positioning the Kingdom as a global leader in renewable energy. Projects like the $8.4 billion NEOM Green Hydrogen Plant, set to produce 600 tons of green hydrogen daily by 2026, exemplify this commitment. RONN Saudi Arabia's initiatives will complement these efforts, focusing on developing hydrogen-powered supercars and commercial vehicles tailored for the region.

The planned Riyadh office will be the central hub for coordinating joint venture activities, facilitating seamless collaboration between U.S. and Saudi teams. Legal and operational frameworks are meticulously crafted to ensure compliance with American and Saudi regulations, setting a precedent for international cooperation in the hydrogen sector. "This venture is a testament to what can be achieved when innovation meets visionary leadership," added Ford. "We are not just building hydrogen vehicles; we are building the future of a sustainable hydrogen economy across several sectors.

