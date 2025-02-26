Royal Philips: Philips accelerates precise imaging with unique AI technologies in MRI to improve patient outcomes



February 26, 2025

Philips integrates advanced AI algorithms into its MRI systems, featuring Dual AI-driven engines in SmartSpeed Precise [1] to enable faster scanning

Innovations include the latest AI-enabled MR Workspace software to enhance patient throughput, reduce scan times, and improve image quality-leading to more accurate diagnoses, shorter wait times, and reduced backlogs for MRI scans

The latest technology is available across Philips' 1.5T and 3.0T MRI scanners [2], including the latest helium-free 1.5T high-performance BlueSeal wide-bore system [3,4], supporting healthcare providers worldwide

Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Vienna, Austria -Royal Philipsand SmartSpeedtechnologies, this next-generation solution delivers faster scans with higher image quality. Debuting at the 2025 European Congress of Radiology, Feb. 26-Mar. 2, Vienna, Austria), SmartSpeed Precise significantly improves scan speed and diagnostic image quality, extending AI-driven efficiency across the entire Philips MR portfolio-including existing customer systems. Also showcased will be the latest MR Workspace software release 12 [6], which streamlines workflows and empowering clinicians to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses. These innovations reflect Philips' commitment to enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and precision in MR imaging.





Additionally, ECR 2025 marks the European debut of Philips' next-generation helium-free [3] 1.5T BlueSeal, the industry-first wide-bore MR scanner [4], reinforcing Philips' commitment to sustainable, patient-friendly imaging solutions. Together, these advancements highlight how Philips is accelerating better patient outcomes through unique AI-driven technologies and innovative MR solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers worldwide.





Customers have seen the efficiency gains of SmartSpeed which help reduce patient wait times and optimize scanner utilization, allowing facilities to deliver high-quality imaging with greater speed and reliability. "With SmartSpeed on our BlueSeal scanner, we have reduced exam times to less than 60 minutes per slot for a multi-parametric diagnostic quality whole-body exam, making it possible to scan 2 more patients per day," said Wayne Picker, VP of Clinical Technology at Prenuvo, Inc.





Customers also anticipate significant time savings and workflow improvements with Philips' dual-AI SmartSpeed Precise [1] technology, which helps streamline their imaging processes, enhance efficiency, and increase patient throughput. "We are impressed by the extremely sharp and crisp images, diagnostic confidence, and fast scans delivered by the dual-AI SmartSpeed Precise solution. We expect it will set a new standard in clinical performance with its ease of use, high image quality, and acceleration controlled by a single parameter," Picker added.





Marking a major step toward autonomous MRI scanning



The latest SmartSpeed Precise [1] technology further enhances productivity, enabling scans to be completed up to three times faster [7], significantly cutting scan times while maintaining exceptional image quality. At the core of SmartSpeed Precise is its dual-AI engine, which delivers an 80% improvement in image sharpness [8], enhancing visualization for more confident and accurate diagnoses. This powerful combination of speed and precision enables radiologists to detect subtle abnormalities with greater clarity, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. Philips' new release - MR Workspace R12 [6] - introduces a 'zero-click' workflow [9], seamlessly guiding the entire imaging process from scan initiation to report generation. By reducing manual intervention and optimizing efficiency, MR Workspace R12 [6] empowers radiology departments to boost patient throughput and reduce backlogs, addressing the increasing demand for faster and more precise imaging. A key innovation within MR Workspace R12 [6] is its AI-powered SmartExam feature, which automates 80% of MR procedures [10], streamlining operations and standardizing imaging workflows.



Additional groundbreaking innovations include Smart Reading [4], the first solution that seamlessly [11] integrates cloud-based AI-driven quantitative reporting. Smart Reading leverages cutting-edge AI platforms such as icobrain.

[1] SmartSpeed Precise is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

[2] SmartSpeed Precise will become available for Philips portfolio of MR systems except for Prodiva 1.5T and Multiva 1.5T.

[3] Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

[4] BlueSeal XE/SE and Smart Reading are considered work in progress, not being regulatory approved/cleared and not yet available for sale, in any region.

[5] Adaptive-C-SENSE-Net technology is the winner of the FastMRI Challenge hosted by Facebook AI Research and NYU Langone Health (2019).

[6] MR Workspace R12 is available for the entire portfolio of Philips 1.5T and 3.0T MR systems.

[7] Compared to Philips SENSE imaging.

[8] Sharpness was evaluated with phantom scanning.

[9] Zero-click workflow refers to steps after data acquisition is completed for AI processing. No additional user interaction is required to send data to the External application cloud and receive reports in PACS.

[10] With SmartExam, not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants.

[11] Seamless indicates the workflow is an automatically enabled post-processing step in MR-console. Validation of the AI applications is done by the 3rd party and not by Philips.

