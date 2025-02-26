WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd., a wearable medical device and digital healthcare company, Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10 million shares.Kestra plans to price its IPO shares between $14.00 and $16.00 each.The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5 million more shares from Kestra at the IPO price.The company has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol 'KMTS.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX