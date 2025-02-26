Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
26.02.2025 16:12 Uhr
GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker Racking Verified Compatible by Intertek for 2kV Solar Projects

Finanznachrichten News

Trackers successfully deployed in Southeastern US pilot project

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announced that its Genius Tracker racking system has been verified compatible with approved components by Intertek for operation at 2,000 V (2 kV) and successfully installed and commissioned with 5 MW worth of 2 kV modules at a site in the Southeastern United States. This milestone positions GameChange Solar at the forefront of the industry's transition to higher-voltage systems, which drive greater efficiency and cost savings.

GameChange Solar - Logo

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the Genius Tracker under UL 2703 standards to assess the impact of the increased voltage. The review confirmed that no additional testing or modifications were required, verifying that the Genius Tracker racking system is compatible with 2 kV systems.

"Validating compatibility for 2 kV operation is a major step forward for the industry," said Scott Van Pelt, Chief Engineer at GameChange Solar. "Our successful deployment in the Southeast U.S. demonstrates that GameChange Solar's Genius Tracker is ready for the next generation of high-voltage solar projects, offering greater efficiency and lower system costs."

The transition from 1,500 V to 2,000 V technology enhances electrical efficiency by increasing voltage rather than current, reducing voltage drop, and allowing more energy to reach the inverter. This shift significantly lowers material costs, improves power handling capacity, and reduces the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE), making utility-scale solar more competitive.

With the successful commissioning of this pilot project, GameChange Solar is paving the way for broader industry adoption of 2kV systems, reinforcing its leadership in solar tracker innovation.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the second largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592922/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gamechange-solars-genius-tracker-racking-verified-compatible-by-intertek-for-2kv-solar-projects-302386178.html

