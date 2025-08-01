

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), an assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, reported that its profit before income tax for the six months ended 30 June 2025 increased to 226.5 million pounds from 206.2 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the company was 158.2 million pounds or 98.0 pence per share up from 141.6 million pounds or 87.2 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share at actual exchange rates was 6.3% higher at 111.5 pence.



Revenues for the period grew to 1.673 billion pounds from 1.670 billion pounds in the previous year. Total reported Group revenue increased by 0.2%, a LFL revenue increase of 0.1% at actual rates.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 57.3 pence per share, an increase of 6.3% from 53.9 pence paid last year. The dividend will be paid on 7 October 2025 to shareholders on the register on 12 September 2025.



The company now expects its Consumer Products division to deliver high-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency.



The company's mid to long-term guidance for Consumer Products is low to mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency.



