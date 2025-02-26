CLIQ Digital was trading in difficult markets through 2024, with the change in credit card companies' policies on cancellations and refunds combined with generally weak consumer sentiment. The group has adapted by reducing its marketing spend and taking a robust view on costs, while expanding both its marketing channels for customer acquisition and the range within its bundled content. FY25 will likely remain challenging, but management regards the foundations of the business as having been fixed through its 'Fit for Future' programme and anticipates margins starting to recover. The group's balance sheet remains cash positive.

