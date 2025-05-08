CLIQ Digital AG: CLIQ Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

CLIQ Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Tough market conditions persist: €50m sales.
Performance
in millions of € 1Q
2025
1Q
2024
North America 37 48 -24% Europe 9 18 -50% Latin America 4 4 4% ROW 1 3 -74% Sales 50 73 -32%
Please click on the link below to register for this webcast:
https://cliqdigital.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HLObw8qZSw6QvktGjKh7_Q
ZOOM details will be sent to you via email post registration and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials/financial-reporting.
Contacts
Investor Relations:
Sebastian McCoskrie, s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659
Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111
Financial calendar
Annual General Meeting 2025 To be determined Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call Thursday 7 August 2025 Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025
About CLIQ
The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.
The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
