WKN: A35JS4 | ISIN: DE000A35JS40 | Ticker-Symbol: CLI
Tradegate
12.06.25 | 16:19
5,990 Euro
+13,88 % +0,730
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Scale
1-Jahres-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLIQ DIGITAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8105,90016:22
5,8205,91016:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2025 15:46 Uhr
109 Leser
CLIQ Digital AG: Dylan Media Controls 40% of Share Capital and Requests Significant Share Buyback Offer

  • Dylan Media acquires 40.3% shareholding in CLIQ
  • Proposed public share buyback offer in the total volume of €12,5 million and capital reduction to be discussed at Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2025
  • CLIQ continues to consider delisting following strategic investment by Dylan Media

DÜSSELDORF, 12 June 2025

New principal shareholder

Yesterday, CLIQ Digital AG, +49 151 52043659

Media Relations:
Daniela Münster, daniela.muenster@h-advisors.global, +49 174 3358111

Financial calendar

Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings callThursday7 August 2025
Annual General Meeting 2025Thursday21 August 2025
Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings callThursday6 November 2025


About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.


