CLIQ Digital AG: Dylan Media Controls 40% of Share Capital and Requests Significant Share Buyback Offer

Dylan Media acquires 40.3% shareholding in CLIQ

Proposed public share buyback offer in the total volume of €12,5 million and capital reduction to be discussed at Annual General Meeting on 21 August 2025

CLIQ continues to consider delisting following strategic investment by Dylan Media





DÜSSELDORF, 12 June 2025

New principal shareholder

Financial calendar

Half-year financial report 2025 & earnings call Thursday 7 August 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025 Thursday 21 August 2025 Financial report 3Q/9M 2025 and earnings call Thursday 6 November 2025





About CLIQ

The CLIQ Group is a data-driven online performance marketing company that sells bundled subscription-based digital products to consumers worldwide. The Group licenses content from partners, bundles it to digital products, and sells them via performance marketing. CLIQ is expert in turning consumer interest into sales by monetising online traffic using an omnichannel approach.

The Group operated in 40 countries and employed 132 staff from 33 different nationalities as at 31 December 2024. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam and Paris. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Here you will find all publications and further information about CLIQ. You can also follow us on LinkedIn.