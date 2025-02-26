Oil and gas giant BP wants to sell stake in Lightsource BP just four months after completing full takeover of the renewables developer. New "strategy reset" will also cut company's investment in energy transition by $5 billion per year. BP is slashing its investment in energy transition activities and seeking a new partner for Lightsource BP, the renewables developer fully owned by the oil and gas giant. The change in strategy comes just months after the multinational completed a full takeover of the Lightsource BP business. BP acquired 50. 03% of Lightsource BP in a deal completed in October ...

