EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Wednesday announced that it has launched a new Fisher-Price Barney's World toy line inspired by the animated TV series. The collection features plush toys, role-play items, and figures with musical and sensory elements.Alongside the toys, Mattel released a Parent Companion Guide to promote self-love discussions between parents and children.The toy line is available exclusively at Walmart, and the series is streaming on MAX, Cartoonito, and YouTube.MAT is currently trading at $21.35, up 0.51 percent or $0.11 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX