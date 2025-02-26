With the acquisition of Ipec, Ipsos strengthens its Public Affairs business and reinforces its position in Brazil

Paris, 26 February 2025 -Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, announces the acquisition of Ipec (Ipec Inteligência em Pesquisa e Consultoria Estratégica), a major player in public and political opinion research in Brazil.

Founded in 2021 by IBOPE Inteligência managers, Ipec is recognized for its expertise in opinion polls and political analysis, through qualitative and quantitative studies, both online and offline. The company also conducts consumer studies in the areas of brand, communication, and products. It has unique capabilities, particularly when it comes to complex projects that need to properly represent the diverse perspectives of Brazil's large and varied population.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, said, "I am delighted to welcome the Ipec teams to Ipsos. This acquisition allows us to expand our Public Affairs offering in Latin America and meet the growing demand from our clients for high quality public opinion polling in Brazil, building on our 30 years' experience in the country."

Marcos Calliari, CEO of Ipsos in Brazil, added "This union comes at a pivotal moment. As the market navigates a period where research and business intelligence are paramount, this collaboration offers a strategic advantage for companies, brands, and institutions seeking to understand evolving social changes and consumer trends"

Marcia Cavallari, CEO of Ipec, declared: "We are very pleased to join Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world. We are convinced that this union will bring significant benefits to our clients and employees and open up new opportunities for growth and development."

