IPSOS: Good profitability and cash flow generation despite slower growth in 2024

Good profitability and cash flow generation

despite slower growth in 2024



2024 key figures

Revenue : €2,441 million (+2.1% compared to 2023) organic growth : +1.3% external growth : +2.3%

: €2,441 million (+2.1% compared to 2023) Operating margin rate : 13.1%

: 13.1% Free cash flow generation: €216 million





Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, stated: "Despite slowing growth, the improvement in gross margin and careful cost management enabled us to deliver a good level of profitability. Ipsos' financial health is also reflected in strong cash generation, virtually debt-free status and Investment Grade ratings by Moody's and Fitch. Our recent acquisitions have cemented our leadership in Public Affairs and Data Analytics. Finally, we will continue to invest in our panels, platforms and Generative AI to deliver even faster cutting-edge insights to our clients."

Paris, 26 February 2025 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, recorded sales of €2,440.8 million in 2024, a 2.1% increase, including 1.3% organic growth, 2.3% from acquisitions and a 1.5% negative currency effect. While growth was satisfactory in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, it was impacted by a weaker-than-expected performance in the United States and by a slowdown in the business climate in the second half of the year, particularly in the United Kingdom, France and certain Asian countries.

At the same time, the operating margin reached 13.1%. This reflects the good momentum of gross margin, driven by investment in technology, platforms and panels, combined with strong financial discipline. The gross margin grew by 120 bps. The Group also generated €216 million in free cash flow, up €47 million on the previous year.

PERFORMANCE BY QUARTER

2024 vs. 2023 In € millions 2024

Revenue Total

growth Organic

growth 1st quarter 557.5 4.8% 4.5% 2nd quarter 581.0 4.7% 3.1% 3rd quarter 591.0 0.5% -0.1% 4th quarter 711.2 -0.5% -1.3% Revenue 2,440.8 2.1% 1.3%

Organic growth was 1.3% for the year as a whole and -1.3% in the 4th quarter alone, impacted by an unfavourable base effect (8.8% organic growth in the last quarter of 2023).

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

In € millions 2024

revenue Contribution Total

growth Organic

growth EMEA 1,112.3 46% 8.4% 5.5% Americas 918.7 38% -3.9% -3.3% Asia-Pacific 409.7 17% 0.7% 1.6% Revenue 2,440.8 100% 2.1% 1.3%

Over the year, organic growth reflects a mixed picture. In EMEA, our main region, organic growth is 5.5% in 2024, driven by double-digit growth in several Continental European countries - such as Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands - as well as in the Middle East. In France, our business has been affected by a climate of uncertainty since the summer, leading to a slowdown in government orders and spending by our clients.

Latin America enjoyed sustained, solid growth in 2024. However, the Americas region saw a decline, due to the performance in the United States (down 5%), where political uncertainty is weighing on the business climate, combined with a fall in demand for professional services.

Our Public Affairs and Healthcare businesses have been the hardest hit, while our consumer analysis service lines are performing well. The measures taken by the new management team to boost sales are now in place and should lead to an improvement during 2025. Outside the United States, the Group's organic growth was 4.5% in 2024.

Lastly, the Asia-Pacific region posted annual organic growth of 1.6%. China, our leading country in this region, is stable in the absence of a tangible economic recovery. The rest of the region, which posted growth of over 2%, was impacted in particular by a slowdown of our activity in India in the second half, from major international clients, following a year of record growth in 2023 (of around 20%).

PERFORMANCE BY AUDIENCE

In € millions 2024

revenue Contribution Total

growth Organic growth Consumers1 1,199.8 49% 4.2% 4.4% Clients and employees2 506.1 21% -0.2% 0.6% Citizens3 370.2 15% 5.3% -3.3% Doctors and patients4 364.7 15% -3.9% -3.0% Revenue 2,440.8 100% 2.1% 1.3%

Breakdown of Service Lines by audience segment:

1- Brand Health Tracking, Creative Excellence, Innovation, Ipsos UU, Ipsos MMA, Market Strategy & Understanding, Observer (excl. public sector), Ipsos Synthesio, Strategy3

2- Automotive & Mobility Development, Audience Measurement, Customer Experience, Channel Performance (Mystery Shopping and Shopper), Media Development, ERM, Capabilities

3- Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation

4- Pharma (quantitative and qualitative)

Our activity with consumers is driving the Group's performance, with organic growth of over 4% in 2024. This good level of activity confirms the need for consumer goods players to understand market dynamics, innovate and measure the impact of their advertising campaigns. It also illustrates the relevance of our DIY platform Ipsos.Digital, whose revenues are up 30%.

Our activity with clients and employees was stable overall over the year.

Our service lines dedicated to citizens, doctors and patients are in decline due to a combination of unfavourable factors in the United States. Excluding the United States, and despite the large number of general elections around the world in 2024, our business with citizens is up by more than 3%. 2024 was also marked by continued restructuring in the pharmaceutical industry, a fall in sales due to the expiry of patents on major drugs and an uncertain climate in the United States with regard to healthcare policies and regulations.

Lastly, new services (platforms, ESG offerings, advisory, science and data) now account for just over 22% of Group revenue, with organic growth of 10% over the year.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Summary income statement

In € millions 2024 2023 2024 / 2023

Change Revenue 2,440.8 2,389.8 2.1% Gross margin 1,677.7 1,612.8 4.0% Gross margin/Revenue 68.7% 67.5% 1.2 pt Operating margin 319.5 312.4 2.3% Operating margin/Revenue 13.1% 13.1% - pt Other non-current/recurring income and expenses (16.2) (47.3) Finance costs (9.1) (13.3) -31.7% Other financial expenses (2.4) (7.0) -65.5% Income tax (73.7) (72.9) 1.1% Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 204.5 159.7 28.0% Adjusted net profit* attributable to owners of the parent 244.1 228.6 6.8%

*Adjusted net profit is calculated before (i) non-monetary items related to IFRS 2 (Share-based Payment), (ii) the amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets (customer relations), (iii) the impact of other non-current income and expenses, net of tax, (iv) the non-monetary impact of changes in puts and other financial income and expenses, and (v) deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill for which amortisation is deductible in some countries. In particular, it has been adjusted for provisions relating to our business in Russia in 2023.

Income statement items

Gross margin rose by 120 basis points to 68.7%, compared to 67.5% in 2023. This increase is mainly due to (i) the strong growth of Ipsos.Digital (ii) efficiency gains in operations, particularly related to greater internalisation of panels, and (iii) a favourable mix effect.

With regard to operating costs, the payroll rose by 3.1%, less than the increase in gross margin as wages catch up with inflation. During the year, we adjusted our workforce to the level of activity in each of our markets, and automation and digitisation continued to improve productivity. The payroll-to-gross-margin ratio improved to 64.5% compared to 65.1% in 2023. This ratio was 67% in 2019 before COVID.

Overhead costs rose by nearly 10%. This change is mainly due to IT expenditure and the depreciation of our technology investments. The ratio of overhead to gross margin was 14.0% compared to 13.3% in 2023, also remaining significantly lower than its pre-pandemic level (17% in 2019).

"Other operating income and expenses", consisting mainly of severance costs, showed a net cost of €20.2 million. This amount is stable compared with 2023.

Overall, the Group's operating margin reached the level of 13.1%.

Below the operating margin, the amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets refers to the portion of goodwill allocated to client relations in particular. This allocation came to €6.3 million.

The balance of other non-current and non-recurring income and expenses showed a net charge of €16.2 million, mainly due to an increase in acquisition-related costs. In addition, as the situation in Russia remains unchanged, we have continued to write down the net assets of our local subsidiary in full.

Finance costs. The net interest expense came to €9.1 million, compared with €13.3 million in 2023. The improvement results from the full-year effect of the repayment of Schuldschein loans in 2023 and an increase in the return on our risk-free cash investments.

Other net financial income and expenses show a net cost of €2.4 million, including €3.5 million related to financial expenses as a result of applying IFRS 16.

The effective tax rate on the IFRS income statement was 26.0% compared to 30.6% last year. The 2023 rate was impacted by provisions relating to Russia and would have been 24.5% restated for this effect.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent came to €205 million. It was €160 million in 2023, impacted by €59 million due to the depreciation of Ipsos' net assets in Russia.

Adjusted net profit attributable to owners of the parent came to €244 million compared to €229 million in 2023, an increase close to 7%.

Financial structure

Cash flow. The Group's gross operating cash flow came to €430 million compared to €413 million in 2023, an increase of 4.3%.

The working capital requirement saw a negative change of €18 million. This item showed a negative change of €65 million in 2023 due to the very strong growth in activity in the last quarter of that year.

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets consisted mainly of investments in IT infrastructure, technology and R&D. Amounting to €70 million, these were up €12 million compared to 2023. This was in line with the 2025 strategic plan, which calls for an increase in our investments in platforms, panels and generative AI tools.

Overall, free cash flowfrom operations came to €216 million, a €47 million increase prepared to 2023.

As for non-current investments, Ipsos continued its acquisitions policy in 2024. The Group invested €35 million, mainly through the acquisitions of I&O in the Netherlands, Jarmany in the UK and Crownit in India.

Financing activities included the following:

The usual share buy-backs in connection with employee bonus share plans, totalling €39 million;

Dividend payments of €71 million.

Shareholders' equity stood at €1,578 million at 31 December 2024, compared to €1,433 million at 31 December 2023.

Net financial debt came to €57 million, up €63 million compared to 31 December 2023. The company's balance sheet remained very healthy, and the leverage ratio (calculated excluding the impact of IFRS 16) was 0.1 times EBITDA (compared to 0.3 times at 31 December 2023).

Cash position. Cash at 31 December 2024 was €343 million. The Group also had over €250 million in credit lines payable after more than one year. It successfully issued a €400 million rated bond in early 2025 (nearly 10 times oversubscribed), which will in particular enable it to repay the €300 million bond maturing in September 2025.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

In 2024, Ipsos once again demonstrated the resilience of its operating model and its ability to protect profitability and increase cash generation, despite unfavourable macro-economic and political environments and organic growth below expectations.

Client satisfaction remains very high (9 out of 10), and employee engagement is up on 2023 (78% compared with 76%).

The Group has actively pursued its roadmap, particularly with regard to:

Its acquisition roadmap, giving it stronger positions in the Public Affairs sector and in data analytics;

Its investments in technology, which have accelerated project execution and contributed to: the growth of proprietary panels; the deployment of new offerings combining Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence, based on our secure generative AI platform, Ipsos Facto.



Since mid-2024, Ipsos has also been working on the use of synthetic data, which is artificially generated and reflects real-world behaviour. This provides advantages in terms of speed, cost-effectiveness and confidentiality, although its reliability requires voluminous, high-quality proprietary data, in-depth data science expertise and human interpretation. In 2025, Ipsos will continue exploring synthetic data in order to leverage its full potential, identify the risks and refine its approach.

Ipsos is almost debt-free, now holds an Investment Grade rating from Moody's and Fitch, has successfully refinanced its bond debt and is therefore in an excellent position to continue financing its priorities: accelerate growth, step up investments and pursue its acquisitions programme. Since the beginning of 2025, the Group has finalized the acquisition of Infas in Germany, Whereto Research in Australia, and Ipec in Brazil.

We expect a gradual improvement in business growth in 2025 given quarterly comparisons with 2024, and as business in the United States recovers. We anticipate organic growth superior to that of 2024 and an operating margin of around 13% at constant scope, excluding the impact of acquisitions in 2025.

At the General Meeting on 21 May 2025, the Board of Directors will be proposing a higher dividend payment of €1.85 per share (an increase of more than 12% representing over 33% of the adjusted net profit per share), compared to €0.90 for 2020, €1.15 for 2021, €1.35 for 2022 and €1.65 for 2023).

Our capital allocation priorities remain the pursuit of acquisitions and investments in technology and our panels.

Consolidated income statement

Statement of financial position

Consolidated cash flow statement

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

The complete consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024 are available on Ipsos.com

Consolidated income statement

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

In € thousands 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Revenue 2,440,780 2,389,810 Direct costs (763,104) (777,004) Gross margin 1,677,676 1,612,805 Staff costs (excluding share-based payments) (1,082,039) (1,049,836) Staff costs (share-based payments) * (20,706) (16,309) General operating expenses (235,235) (214,020) Other operating income and expenses (20,178) (20,281) Operating margin 319 517 312,359 Amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets* (6,318) (5,961) Other non-current income and expenses* (16,225) (47,293) Share of profit or loss of associates (2,187) (390) Operating profit 294,787 258,715 Finance costs (9,076) (13,284) Other financial income and expenses (2,406) (6,977) Net profit before tax 283,307 238,454 Income tax (excluding deferred tax related to goodwill amortisation) (72,716) (73,089) Deferred tax related to goodwill amortisation* (997) 160 Income tax (73,713) (72,929) Net profit 209,592 165,526 Attributable to owners of the parent 204,525 159,725 Attributable to non-controlling interests 5,067 5,801 Basic net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent (in euros) 4.75 3.67 Diluted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent (in euros) 4.66 3.59 Adjusted net profit* 250,210 234,155 Attributable to owners of the parent 244,063 228,584 Attributable to non-controlling interests 6,148 5,572 Adjusted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent 5.67 5.25 Adjusted diluted net profit per share attributable to owners of the parent 5.56 5.14



Statement of financial position

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

In € thousands 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 ASSETS Goodwill 1,406,990 1,351,957 Right-of-use assets 102,036 109,372 Other intangible assets 163,251 118,127 Property, plant and equipment 28,819 32,496 Investment in associates 3,507 6,393 Other non-current financial assets 56,470 62,592 Deferred tax assets 26,835 25,431 Non-current assets 1,787,909 1,706,368 Trade and other receivables 591,890 561,958 Contract assets 110,998 129,733 Current tax 9,038 9,671 Other current assets 71,668 67,115 Financial derivatives - - Cash and cash equivalents 342,549 277,911 Current assets 1,126,143 1,046,388 TOTAL ASSETS 2,914,051 2,752,756 In € thousands 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 LIABILITIES Share capital 10,801 10,801 Share premium 446,174 446,174 Own shares (7,532) (965) Other reserves 1,048,563 964,926 Translation differences (125,009) (164,363) Net profit attributable to owners of the parent 204,525 159,725 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 1,577,522 1,416,297 Non-controlling interests 243 16,353 Equity 1,577,765 1,432,650 Borrowings and other non-current financial liabilities 76,975 374,718 Non-current lease liabilities 80,639 87,492 Non-current provisions 3,975 4,012 Provisions for post-employment benefits 40,395 37,429 Deferred tax liabilities 74,735 63,283 Other non-current liabilities 56,443 47,939 Non-current liabilities 333,160 614,873 Trade and other payables 335,211 337,905 Borrowings and other current financial liabilities 322,735 22,933 Current lease liabilities 31,959 37,070 Current tax 41,836 40,772 Current provisions 6,402 4,789 Contract liabilities 54,250 53,916 Other current liabilities 210,736 207,849 Current liabilities 1,003,128 705,233 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,914,051 2,752,756



Consolidated cash flow statement

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

In € thousands 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES NET PROFIT 209,592 165,526





Non-cash items Depreciation and amortisation of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 91,190 121,703 Net profit of equity-accounted companies, net of dividends received 2,187 390 Loss/(gain) on asset disposals (3,039) 147 Net change in provisions 20,792 21,241 Share-based payment expense 18,447 14,977 Other non-cash income and expenses (356) (2,816) Acquisition costs of consolidated companies 5,379 1,804 Finance costs 12,544 16,965 Tax charge 73,713 72,929 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX AND FINANCE COSTS 430,449 412,856 Change in working capital requirement (17,920) (65,246) Income tax paid (74,129) (63,441) CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 338,400 284,178 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (70,337) (58,536) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 83 75 (Increase)/decrease in financial assets 1,229 (3,107) Acquisitions of consolidated companies and activities, net of cash acquired (34,616) (46,794) CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (103,641) (108,363) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Share capital increases/(reductions) - (263) Net (purchases)/sales of own shares (39,048) (85,498) Increase in borrowings and financial debts 359,000 70,035 Borrowings and financial debts repayment (359,035) (127,503) Increase in long-term loans to associates

Decrease in long-term loans to associates - 1,306 Increase/(decrease) in bank overdrafts 22 (168) Net repayment of lease liabilities (39,410) (37,807) Net interest paid (9,598) (12,289) Net interest paid on lease obligations (3,529) (3,719) Acquisitions of non-controlling interests (3,909) (1,060) Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company (71,241) (58,963) Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies (217) (4,092) Dividends received from non-consolidated companies CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (166,964) (260,021) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 67,794 (84,206) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





3,211





(11,522)





Depreciation of the Russian cash (6,368) (12,030) OPENING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 277,911 385,670 CLOSING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 342,549 277,911



Statement of changes in consolidated equity

Annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024

Equity In € thousands Share capital Share premium Treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Attributable to shareholders of the company Non-controlling interests Total Position at 1 January 2023 11,063 495,628 (548) 1,082,370 (107,392) 1,481,121 18,808 1,499,929 Change in share capital (263) - - - - (263) - (263) Dividends paid - - - (58,963) - (58"963) (4,092) (63,055) Effects of acquisitions and commitments to purchase non-controlling interests - - - (38,989) - (38,989) (1,857) (40,846)





Delivery of own shares under the free share allocation plan - (49,454) 85,662 (35,650) - 559 - 559

Other movements in own shares - - (86,080) - - (86,080) - (86,080)

Share-based payments recognised directly in equity - - - 14,977 - 14,977 - 14,977

Other movements - - - 1,303 - 1,303 7 1,310 Transactions with shareholders (263) (49,454) (417) (117,321) - (167,455) (5 942) (173,397) Profit for the year - - - 159,725 - 159,725 5,801 165,526 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Net investments in foreign operations and related hedges

- - - - 2,043 2,043 (171) 1,872 Deferred tax on net investments in foreign operations - - - - (584) (584) - (584)





Change in translation differences - - - - (58,421) (58,421) (2,142) (60,563) Change in the fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income





- - - (361) - (361) - (361) Actuarial gains and losses - - - 425 - 425 - 425 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - (189) - (189) - (189) Total other comprehensive income - - - (124) (56,962) (57,086) (2,313) (59,400) Comprehensive income - - - 159,601 (56,962) 102,640 3,488 106,127 Position at 31 December 2023 10,801 446,174 (965) 1,124,650 (164,364) 1,416,297 16,353 1,432,650 Equity In € thousands Share capital Share premium Treasury shares Other reserves Translation differences Attributable to shareholders of the company Non-controlling interests Total Position at 1 January 2024 10,801 446,174 (965) 1,124,650 (164,364) 1,416,297 16,353 1,432,650 Change in share capital - - - - - - - - Dividends paid - - - (71,249) - (71,249) (217) (71,466) Effects of acquisitions and commitments to purchase non-controlling interests - - - 17,083 - 17,083 (20,000) (2,917)





Delivery of own shares under the free share allocation plan - - 32,224 (32,224) - - - -

Other movements in own shares - - (38,793) - - (38,793) - (38,793)

Share-based payments recognised directly in equity - - - 18,385 - 18,385 - 18,385

Other movements - - - (2,795) - (2,795) 74 (2,721) Transactions with shareholders - - (6,568) (70,800) - (77,369) (20,143) (97,512) Profit for the year - - - 204,525 - 204,525 5,067 209,592 Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - Fair value revaluation of investments - - - (5,715) - (5,715) - (5,715) Net investments in foreign operations and related hedges

- - - - 28,048 28,048 (185) 27,863 Deferred tax on net investments in foreign operations - - - - (6,887) (6,887) - (6,887)





Change in translation differences - - - - 18,192 18,192 (849) 17,344 Change in the fair value of financial assets through other comprehensive income





- - - - - - - - Actuarial gains and losses - - - 560 - 560 - 560 Deferred tax on actuarial gains and losses - - - (130) - (130) - (130) Total other comprehensive income - - - (5,285) 39,354 34,068 (1 034) 33,035 Comprehensive income - - - 199,240 39,354 238,593 4 033 242,626 Position at 31 December 2024 10,801 446,174 (7,532) 1,253,088 (125,009) 1,577,522 242 1,577,763

