ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian tire maker Pirelli (PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) Thursday reported full-year 2024 net income of 501.1 million euros or 0.47 euro per share, compared to 495.9 million euros or 0.48 euro per share last year.On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was 613.5 million euros, compared to 595.4 million euros.EBIT for the period was 903.0 million euros, up from 808.3 million euros last year.Revenues for the period were 6.773 billion euros, up from 6.650 billion euros last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX