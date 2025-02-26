Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=S4XsN4Yh

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts In Buenos Aires:

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar

www.cvh.com.ar In New York

Fig Corporate Communications

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire