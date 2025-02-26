Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A2DWRS | ISIN: US12687E1047 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2025 22:02 Uhr
98 Leser
Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. to Host Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, AR / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2025 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=S4XsN4Yh

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as a corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Cablevisión Holding S.A
Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Julian Brescia, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

In New York
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



