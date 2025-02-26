WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.708 billion, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.446 billion, or $1.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, Salesforce.com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.707 billion or $2.78 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $9.993 billion from $9.287 billion last year.Salesforce.com Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.708 Bln. vs. $1.446 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $9.993 Bln vs. $9.287 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.53 - $2.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.71 - $9.76 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX