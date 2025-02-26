WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$44.86 millionThe company's earnings totaled -$44.86 million, or -$0.65 per share. This compares with -$155.11 million, or -$2.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, Beyond Meat, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$44.86 million or -$0.65 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $76.66 million from $73.68 million last year.Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$44.86 Mln. vs. -$155.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.65 vs. -$2.40 last year. -Revenue: $76.66 Mln vs. $73.68 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX