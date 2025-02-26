WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $295.68 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $449.11 million, or $2.89 per share, last year.Excluding items, Synopsys, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $473.2 million or $3.03 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.455 billion from $1.510 billion last year.Synopsys, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $295.68 Mln. vs. $449.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.89 vs. $2.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.455 Bln vs. $1.510 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.37 - $3.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,585 - $1,615 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $14.88 - $14.96 Full year revenue guidance: $6,745 - $6,805 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX