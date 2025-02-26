PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $120.30 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $47.75 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 47.7% to $1.636 billion from $1.108 billion last year.Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $120.30 Mln. vs. $47.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $1.636 Bln vs. $1.108 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX