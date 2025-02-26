WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $332.40 million, or $4.96 per share. This compares with $216.38 million, or $3.16 per share, last year.Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329.94 million or $4.92 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $4.113 billion from $3.703 billion last year.Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $332.40 Mln. vs. $216.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.96 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue: $4.113 Bln vs. $3.703 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX