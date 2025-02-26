SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled $318 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $377 million or $1.31 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $1.681 billion from $1.658 billion last year.Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $1.681 Bln vs. $1.658 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 to $1.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.61 - $1.65 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.54 to $5.61 Full year revenue guidance: $6.68 - $6.76 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX