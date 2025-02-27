Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John Williamson as a director of the Company effective February 26, 2025.

John Williamson, P.Geol., has over 30 years experience in the global mining sector. John has been chairman and founder of more than 20 successful companies. He is the Founder of the Metals Group of companies, having raised more than $1B in public and private entities over the past 30 years for exploration, development and mining projects worldwide.

About Edgemont

Edgemont holds a 100% interest in the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine and Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine. The Dungate project is comprised of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

