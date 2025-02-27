Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: 885652 | ISIN: US7802871084 | Ticker-Symbol: RG3
Tradegate
26.02.25
21:19 Uhr
143,15 Euro
-0,30
-0,21 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,30144,6026.02.
142,75144,2026.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER COMPANY INC1,2100,00 %
HUDBAY MINERALS INC7,000+3,77 %
ROYAL GOLD INC143,15-0,21 %
