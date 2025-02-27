Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 13th Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and at the PDAC 2025.

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2025 Mining Showcase

Exploits' President & CEO Jeff Swinoga will be attending the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2025 Mining Showcase in Toronto, from February 27 to 28, 2025, and will be presenting on February 28, 2025, at 2:40pm at the Omni King Edward Hotel.

Red Cloud's flagship conferences feature presentations from over 80 companies and facilitate more than 600 one-on-one meetings. The event also includes exclusive keynote speeches delivered by some of the most influential leaders in mining and finance, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking and industry insights.

PDAC 2025



Ken Tylee, Vice President of Exploration, Shanda Kilborn, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations and Nick Ryan, Manager of Exploration, and other members of the Exploits Discovery team will be at Booth 2618A at the Investors Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 2 to 3, 2025, to meet with existing shareholders and potential new investors. Exploits will also be participating at PDAC's Atlantic Canada Day on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, which presents an opportunity to learn about the dynamic mining landscape of Atlantic Canada.

About PDAC

The annual award-winning PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada brings together 27,000 attendees from over 135 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun.



Since it began in 1932, the convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 700 presenters.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Exploits is utilizing its experienced, talented team and geologic understanding with the vision to become one of the most successful explorers in Canada.

Acknowledgments

Exploits Discovery would like to acknowledge the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

