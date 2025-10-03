Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management information circular (the "Circular") for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") is now available on the Company's website at https://www.exploitsdiscovery.com/investors#2025AGM as well as under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Meeting has been called for the purposes of, among other things, electing directors of the Company for the ensuing year, to reappoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and to consider a special resolution to approve the transaction previously announced on September 8, 2025 involving the sale of a 100% interest in all of the Company's mineral claims in Newfoundland to New Found Gold Corp.

The Board of Directors of Exploits unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR all the meeting resolutions.

Shareholder Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held on Tuesday October 28, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) at 199 Bay Street, Suite 5300, Commerce Court West, Toronto, Ontario.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote your shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares is at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Friday October 24, 2025. Only Exploits shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025 are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting, or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Registered shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Attention: Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or at 1-800-564-6253 (Toll Free, N. America) or +1 514 982-7555 (International). Shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary (including, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators) who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact such intermediary and to carefully follow the instructions of their intermediary on how to vote.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions. Following the completion of the sale of its Newfoundland claims, Exploits' portfolio is anchored by the Hawkins Gold Project in Ontario and three advanced-stage gold projects in Québec (Fenton, Wilson, and Benoist). The Company's strategy is to advance projects with district-scale potential through systematic exploration and partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

For more information, please contact:

