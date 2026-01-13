Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("Exploits" or the "Company") has delivered on its first key milestone of 2026: diamond drills are turning at the 100%-optioned Fenton gold project near Chapais, Québec. The goal of the fully-permitted program is to expand the known gold mineralization along strike and at depth.

"This is an important step in executing our Québec growth strategy of growing our gold ounces," said Jeff Swinoga, CEO and President of Exploits. "We believe the market is not reflecting our underlying value, as on a pro forma basis we are trading approximately at cash, before ascribing meaningful value to our gold assets and near-term catalysts."

The winter drill campaign is designed to:

follow up on known high grade mineralization

evaluate several strong electro-magnetic conductors and magnetic corridors interpreted to represent sulphide-rich horizons and/or structurally controlled zones prospective for high-grade mineralization.

The program is structured as an initial ~1,400 m "priority phase," with the broader winter campaign expected to total approximately 3,000 to 5,000 m, subject to results and field conditions. The initial holes will:

follow-up on historical high-grade gold mineralization and down-plunge extensions (including 356 g/t gold over 0.6 m (Gagnon, 2018-see references, below)),

test priority geophysical and structural targets with expansion potential along strike and at depth.





Figure 1: Fenton Project - Overview Map Showing Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6393/280208_8763a03104fe4842_001full.jpg

Fenton Project overview and recent work

The Fenton Project comprises 18 contiguous claims totaling approximately 760.7 hectares. Exploits holds an option to acquire a 100% interest from Cartier Resources Inc., subject to the underlying agreement terms and existing royalties.

Geologically, the Fenton system occurs in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Guercheville Deformation Zone, a regional structural corridor in the Chibougamau-Chapais area known to host gold mineralization.

As previously disclosed by Exploits Discovery Corp. on December 16, 2025 (see references, below), Phase 1 work at Fenton included mapping, trench/outcrop review, and sampling that confirmed sulphide-hosted gold mineralization at surface, with grab samples reporting assays up to 48.4 g/t gold, and a subsequent review/resampling of historic core confirming high-grade gold in key intervals (including 49.0 g/t gold over 0.51 m (gravimetric)) within a previously reported high-grade zone.

Sampling, analytical methods, and QA/QC

All prospective NQ drill core from the Fenton Project is logged and sampled under the supervision of an Exploits professional geologist.

Core is cut in half using a diamond saw, with one half submitted for analysis and the remaining half retained in secure core storage in Québec. Samples are sealed and shipped directly to AGAT Laboratories, an independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Gold is analyzed by 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with multi-element analysis completed by four-acid digestion and ICP analysis.

A QA/QC program including certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates is applied at regular intervals, representing approximately 5% of all samples. Samples containing visible gold or returning gold values greater than 10.0 g/t gold are re-assayed using metallic screen methods, with results reported as weighted average values.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Richardson, P.Geo. (OGQ Permit No. 10929), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is a non-independent Technical Consultant to Exploits and overseeing the gold exploration program at Fenton.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing ounces in top-tier mining jurisdictions in Québec and Ontario across its Fenton, Wilson, Benoist and Hawkins projects. The Company also holds a strategic equity position and royalty exposure to New Found Gold Corp. in Newfoundland following the sale of its Newfoundland claims in 2025. Exploits' strategy is to unlock district-scale potential across its balanced Québec-Ontario portfolio through systematic, data-driven exploration and strategic partnerships, creating shareholder value through discovery and resource growth.

References: citations for previously disclosed results

Gagnon, J.-F. (2018). Rapport d'exploration, année 2017, propriété Guercheville 2014-1 (1391), feuillet 32G/11. GM70782. SOQUEM Inc., Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (Dec. 16, 2025). "Exploits Reports Up to 48.4 g/t Gold from Surface Grab Samples; Fully-permitted Drill Program at Fenton, Québec." News Release, SEDAR+ filing. Exploits Discovery Corp. (October 8, 2025). Exploits Launches High-Resolution Detailed Geophysics at Québec Gold Projects. News Release (Newsfile), filed on SEDAR+.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280208

Source: Exploits Discovery Corp.