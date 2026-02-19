Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA30219M1059 Exploits Discovery Corp. 19.02.2026 CA29391A1030 Epic Gold Corp. 20.02.2026 Tausch 1:1

CA7270532095 Planet Ventures Inc. 19.02.2026 CA7270533085 Planet Ventures Inc. 20.02.2026 Tausch 2:1

ES0105376000 Arima Real Estate Socimi S.A. 19.02.2026 ES0105376059 Arima Real Estate Socimi S.A. 20.02.2026 Tausch 13:10

CA11120Q3026 Brixton Metals Corp. 19.02.2026 CA11120Q7084 Brixton Metals Corp. 20.02.2026 Tausch 10:1





