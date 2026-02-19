Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2026

The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2026



Das Instrument 3AZ ES0105376000 ARIMA REAL EST.SOC. EO 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2026

The instrument 3AZ ES0105376000 ARIMA REAL EST.SOC. EO 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2026



Das Instrument 634 CA30219M1059 EXPLOITS DISCOVERY CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2026

The instrument 634 CA30219M1059 EXPLOITS DISCOVERY CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2026



Das Instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.02.2026

The instrument P6U1 CA7270532095 PLANET VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.02.2026



Das Instrument NI8 SE0000949331 NOBIA AB SK 0,333 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.02.2026

The instrument NI8 SE0000949331 NOBIA AB SK 0,333 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.02.2026





