Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI) (OTC Pink: PNXPF) (FSE: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated its previously announced marketing and investor awareness engagement with Financial Star.

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 10th, 2026, Planet Ventures entered into an agreement with Financial Star for a six-month term ending August 10, 2026, pursuant to which Financial Star was to provide marketing and investor awareness services to the Company.

The Company confirms that the engagement with Financial Star has now been terminated effective immediately. No services will be provided under the agreement.

The Company further confirms that any prepaid funds advanced under the agreement have been returned in full to Planet Ventures and there are no outstanding amounts owing to Financial Star. The Company also confirms that the stock option grant to Financial Star for 750,000 stock options exercisable at 25 cents for a period of two years from the date of grant have also been cancelled.

The Company will continue to evaluate alternative investor relations and marketing initiatives that align with its strategic objectives and regulatory requirements.

About Planet Ventures Inc.

Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284977

Source: Planet Ventures Inc.