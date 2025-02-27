Shares of Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer, jumped nearly 5% to €551.80 on Wednesday after the company announced a surprisingly generous dividend increase despite facing significant losses from California wildfires. The reinsurance giant estimates these devastating fires will cost approximately €1.2 billion, potentially making them the most expensive wildfire damage in insurance history with industry-wide insured losses between $35-40 billion. Nevertheless, CEO Joachim Wenning maintains the company's profit target of €6 billion for the current year, following last year's 23% increase to nearly €5.7 billion. This optimistic outlook, combined with shareholder-friendly capital return plans, fueled the stock's impressive performance, continuing a trend that has seen shares rise by almost one-third over the past twelve months.

Generous Shareholder Returns Boost Investor Confidence

Munich Re plans to substantially increase returns to shareholders, announcing a dividend hike to €20 per share-€5 more than the previous year and significantly above analyst expectations of around €16.40. Additionally, the company unveiled a share buyback program worth up to €2 billion, bringing total shareholder returns to €4.6 billion, over €1 billion more than the previous year. Analysts view the wildfire losses as manageable for the reinsurer, noting that the company had reduced its risk exposure in California over the past five years, limiting the catastrophe's impact. The company's financial strength remains robust with a Solvency II ratio of 287%, demonstrating resilient capital positioning even after substantial claim payments.

