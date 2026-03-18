Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 12:17
7,320 Euro
+0,97 % +0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0607,13016:39
7,0907,15016:28
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 15:42 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding - RSS Awards

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding - RSS Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 13 March 2026, Restricted Share Awards (" RSS awards") were granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme as both Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards to Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer and Paul Gregory, Executive Director and Group Chief Underwriting Officer.

Mr. Maloney was granted 658,533 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards, 520,514 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 138,019 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**. ?????

Ms. Kershaw was granted 362,602 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards 268,454 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 94,148 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

Mr. Gregory was granted 486,769 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards, 371,754 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 115,015 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

*In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, in the normal course of events the 2026 Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards will vest in 2029 to the extent that the Performance Conditions (measured over a three-year performance period ending 31 December 2028) have been satisfied and provided the Award holder remains employed by a Group Member on the date of vesting.

** In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, exercise of the 2025 Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards may occur over the relevant vested awards at such point as the Award holder selects, up to the 10th anniversary of the date of grant. Subject to the vesting conditions, each Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Award will vest in three equal tranches.Vested awards may only be exercised in "open periods". It is anticipated that the first open period following the normal vesting date will commence following the release of the Company's 2026 financial statements in the case of the first tranche, following the release of the Company's 2027 financial statements in the case of the second tranche, and following the release of the Company's 2028 financial statements in the case of the third tranche.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alex Maloney

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 658,533 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 520,514 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 138,019 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

520,514

Nil

138,019

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

658,533

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-03-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Natalie Kershaw

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 362,602 awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 268,454 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 94,148 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

268,454

Nil

94,148

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

362,602

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-03-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Gregory

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Group Chief Underwriting Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 486,769 awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 371,754 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 115,015 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

371,754

Nil

115,015

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

486,769

NIL

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-03-13

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

18 March 2026

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.