Coor Service Management Holding AB: Equinor extends offshore agreement with Coor

Coor has delivered facility management services to five of Equinor's oil platforms since 2015. Equinor has chosen to extend the agreement by five years with an option to extend it for a further five years. The agreement is worth some SEK 260 M annually.

Coor is responsible for providing and developing a number of services for Equinor's staff working on the company's oil platforms. These include restaurant services, cleaning, accommodation and reception.

The extension applies from 1 July 2025. The agreement places great emphasis on safety and quality, customer focus, development and cooperation.

"'We are very pleased that Equinor has chosen to continue the co-operation with Coor. We have more than 200 employees delivering world-class service every day in the North Sea. We look forward to continuing to develop our services in close collaboration with Equinor", says Stine Solheim, CEO of Coor in Norway.

"The offshore delivery is an exciting contract that focuses on health and safety in an environment different from our other contracts. The fact that we at Coor can manage and develop this kind of contract is clear evidence of our broad-based expertise. The fact that Equinor has now chosen to extend the agreement confirms our position within IFM in the Nordic region," commented Peter Viinapuu, acting President and CEO of Coor.

For more information please contact:

Peter Viinapuu, acting President and CEO, Coor

+46 766 411 006

Peter.viinapuu@coor.com

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, Alleima, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.