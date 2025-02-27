LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg-based environmental recycling business Befesa S.A. (BFSA) reported fourth quarter net profit of 25.8 million euros down from 30.4 million euros in the previous year.But adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew to 61.6 million euros from 45.2 million euros in the previous year.Quarterly revenues were 324.2 million euros, higher than last year's 276.4 million euros.Asier Zarraonandia, CEO of Befesa, said, '... We are very confident about the outlook for 2025, which is underpinned by higher zinc hedges, steel dust volume growth in the US, and continuing operational improvements in our zinc refining plant. This will result in another strong year.'Looking ahead to 2025, Befesa expects strong double-digit EBITDA growth and targets a leverage ratio below x2.5.The proposed dividend for the AGM on 19 June 2025 is 0.64 euros per share compared to 0.73 euros per share paid last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX