Maha Energy AB: Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

(all amounts are in thousands of US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Fourth Quarter 2024

Daily oil production from the Illinois Basin increased 130% to 380 BOEPD in Q4 2024, compared to Q4 2023 following the completion of the development program.

Revenue of TUSD 2,327 increased 100% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023.

Operating netback of TUSD 1,225 increased 122% in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, mainly due to higher production.

Net result of continuing operations TUSD 9,985, mainly impacted by an unrealized net gain of TUSD 12,573 from the market value of Brava Energia shares during the quarter.

Brava Energia, the listed Brazilian oil and gas company in which Maha holds an equity interest of 4.76%, announced in December 2024 that the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels ("ANP") had authorized the resumption of production in Papa Terra and the commencement of production at FPSO Atlanta.

In November 2024, Maha repaid its bank debt of TUSD 15,000 to avoid granting additional cash collaterals and an implied higher cost of debt. Maha is now a debt free company.

Total cash balance of TUSD 10,050 (including restricted cash of TUSD 1,115).

Liquid investments of TUSD 87,526, represented by Brava Energia shares and debentures issued by 3R Offshore.

Subsequent Events

Technical and operational discussions ("Mesas Técnicas") with PetroUrdaneta and CVP (Partner A, a PDVSA subsidiary) were settled outlining the main assumptions of the business plan and providing for a total projected production volume of approximately 90 million barrels of oil and 180 Bscf of gas until 2037. The plan targets a peak production of around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and is pending approval by the Venezuelan authorities and negotiations of proper contracts.

Maha will receive approximately TUSD 200 in dividends from 2B Ametrino AB during Q1 2025, yielding 18% per year. 2B Ametrino AB holds a 38% interest in GasTransboliviano S.A., a company which owns the Bolivian portion of the "Brasil-Bolivia" pipeline.

Maha will receive a TUSD 4,410 oil price-related earn-out from PetroRecôncavo during the first quarter of 2025. This payment is part of Maha Brazil Transaction, closed in early 2023.

Financial Summary

The tables below present the highlights of the continuing operations:

Financial Summary (TUSD) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Full Year 2024 Full Year 2023 Average (BOEPD) 380 165 328 197 Revenue 2,327 1,165 8,492 5,226 Operating Netback 1,225 552 4,417 2,197 G&A (2,562) (2,635) (8,196) (5,017) EBITDA (3,073) (1,765) (4,791) (3,900) Net Result 9,985 (1,087) (49,562) (6,755) Earnings per share (basic & diluted) 0.06 (0.01) (0.29) (0.04) Financial Liabilities - (34,379) - (34,379) Financial assets 93,782 9,134 93,782 9,134 Cash and cash equivalents (incl. restricted cash) 10,050 131,076 10,050 131,076

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Friends and Fellow Shareholders,

During the fourth quarter, our oil production in the U.S. increased significantly, and we have advanced our project in Venezuela further. Additionally, Brava Energia, our major liquid investment, began delivering production increases.

In the end of 2024, the newly merged Brava Energia made significant progress, beginning to unlock its vast potential. Brava announced the restart of production at its two largest growth assets, the Atlanta and Papa Terra fields, late in the quarter. Atlanta, which had operated at reduced capacity for much of the second half of the year awaiting the new FPSO, resumed production with two new wells, with scheduled ramp up as the four previously producing wells will come back online in first half of 2025. Papa Terra, which had been offline since September, underwent anticipated maintenance onboard the FPSO to achieve a more stable and increasing production going forward. Additionally, Brava completed the acquisition of a 23% stake in the Parque das Conchas Cluster, adding around 6,000 boepd to the company. Maha expects Brava to reach production levels up towards 100,000 boepd by the second half of 2025. The share price, and correspondingly the value of Maha's holding of 4.76% in this large E&P company, had a positive development in Q4, and we believe that the positive trend will continue, albeit with fluctuations, as we and the market see the expected gradually improving production figures going forward.

Progress was also achieved in our Venezuela position. We advanced our PetroUrdaneta re-development project, starting technical discussions with PetroUrdaneta and CVP. A kick-off meeting took place in December 2024, and already in February we reached a first understanding of the main assumptions and the road map to increase production of the field. An updated business plan for the remainder of the license's validity, until 2037, has been developed with special focus on the next three years. The plan, still pending approval by the Venezuelan authorities, outlines a total projected production volume of approximately 90 million barrels of oil and 180 Bscf of gas. The plan targets a peak production of around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. I find that PDVSA has great respect for our analysis of the fields and that we have full understanding on the way forward. In parallel, as we continue our negotiation of proper contracts and request for licenses from relevant authorities, we are closely monitoring the political developments in Venezuela and USA.

In the Illinois Basin, the three new wells completed in the end of Q3 significantly boosted production - up 130% from Q4 last year - with quarterly revenue and operating netback reflecting strong production growth. In the fourth quarter, we also recorded an unrealized net gain of MUSD 12.6 from Brava's share price appreciation, positively impacting our results. During the fourth quarter, we also repaid all outstanding bank financing. We end the quarter with a total balance of available cash and liquid investments in excess of MUSD 97.6. Additionally, we will receive an MUSD 4.4 oil price-related earn-out in Q1 2025, stemming from the 2023 sale of the Tie and Tartaruga fields to PetroRecôncavo.

With a solid financial position, a holding in Brava set for harvest and an exciting upside in Venezuela, we look to the future with great optimism.

Kjetil Braaten Solbraekke

CEO

About Maha

Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The Company focuses on developing underperforming hydrocarbon assets, with the goal of building a diversified and balanced portfolio of producing assets that feature meaningful growth and production upside. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A).

For more information, please visit Maha's corporate website www.maha-energy.com.

