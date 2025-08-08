Anzeige
08.08.2025
Maha Energy AB: Maha Energy AB becomes Maha Capital AB

Maha Energy AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formally changed its name to Maha Capital AB (publ). This change reflects the Company's strategic evolution into a diversified investment platform, as previously communicated. The name change was resolved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the mandate granted at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 July 2025. The name change has been registered at the Swedish Companies Registration office is effective immediately. In the coming weeks, the Company will begin rolling out its new name and updated visual identity, including a redesigned logo, across all corporate channels. The rebranding initiative is part of Maha Capital AB's broader strategic repositioning and will be implemented gradually to ensure consistency and clarity across all communication channels. The name change and related materials will be implemented gradually to ensure a smooth and consistent transition.

The transition to Maha Capital AB marks a pivotal step in the Company's strategic repositioning. As previously communicated, Maha Capital is evolving into a diversified investment platform with the flexibility to allocate capital across a broader range of sectors. This transformation is driven by the Company's commitment to long-term value creation and its ambition to pursue high-potential opportunities beyond its historical focus on energy and minerals.

The rebranding initiative, including the new name and visual identity, will be implemented gradually across all corporate platforms. This includes updates to the website, investor relations materials, and other communication channels.

Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-energy.com

About Maha
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed, international oil and gas company with focus on being an active investor in the energy, minerals and other industries. The Company's goal is to build a diversified and balanced portfolio of assets that have solid business fundamentals, a balanced risk-return profile, and strong potential for cash flow generation. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit Maha's corporate website www.maha-energy.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
