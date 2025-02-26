QLife Holding AB: Qlife announces outcome in rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE

On 29 January 2025, Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") announced a rights issue of approximately SEK 11.8 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period of the Rights Issue ended on 25 February 2025. Today, Qlife announces the outcome of the Rights Issue. The subscription summary shows that 3,701,414 shares, corresponding to approximately 62.9 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. In addition, 695,555 shares were subscribed for without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 11.8 percent of the Rights Issue. The remaining portion, up to approximately 90.7 percent subscription of the Rights Issue, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.9 million or approximately 15.9 percent of the Rights Issue, has been allocated to guarantors in the top-down-guarantee in accordance with the agreed top-down-guarantee commitments. Consequently, no guarantee commitments under the framework of the bottom guarantee will be utilized. Accordingly, the Rights Issue has been subscribed to a total of 90.7 percent. Through the Rights Issue, the Company will thus receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 10.7 million, before set-offs and issue costs.

"What a journey this past year has been! A year ago, I could never have imagined that we would be in such a strong position today-but we've made it happen. We have truly turned the Company around. We've successfully launched several products and are relentlessly pushing forward to bring even more to market. This is just the beginning.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to both our existing and new investors who participated in the rights issue. The high subscription rate is a powerful vote of confidence, showing that investors are starting to believe in the Company's future. That belief is shared by our board members, management team, and myself-we are fully committed and have personally chosen to invest in this rights issue.

We have an ambitious journey ahead, and I couldn't be more excited for what's next. This is just the beginning, and the best is yet to come!" - Says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

Subscription and allotment

In accordance with their previously announced, non-binding intention, as communicated by the Company through press release on 12 February 2025, members of the Board of Directors and management, including CEO Thomas Warthoe, via company, and the Chairman of the Board, Lars Bangsgaard, via company, have subscribed for 600,000 shares with subscription rights, corresponding to approximately SEK 1.2 million.

Allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the allocation principles described in the information memorandum that has been prepared in connection with the Rights Issue and published by the Company on 10 February 2025 (the "Memorandum"). Notification regarding allocation will be made by posting a contract note to each subscriber. Allocated shares shall be paid for in accordance with the instructions in the contract note.

Shares, share capital, and dilution

Through the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Qlife increases with 5,334,330 shares, from 7,060,581 shares to 12,394,911 shares and the share capital increases by SEK 853,492.80 from SEK 1,129,692.96 to SEK 1,983,185.76. The dilution from the Rights Issue amounts to approximately 43.0 percent of the capital and votes of the Company.

Trading in BTA

Trading in BTA (Sw. betald tecknad aktie) takes place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name QLIFE BTA until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, which is expected to take place around 18 March 2025. After approximately one week, BTA will then be converted to shares. Trading in the shares will thereafter take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as soon as possible after completed registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

Compensation to guarantors

In connection with the Rights Issue, investors have provided guarantee commitments. The guarantee commitments are composed partly of a so called bottom guarantees of approximately SEK 7.1 million and partly of free of charge so called top-down-guarantees of approximately SEK 1.9 million, of which the latter are intended to be fulfilled through set-off of outstanding claims. For guarantee commitments made within the framework of the bottom guarantee, a guarantee fee of fifteen (15) percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid in cash, or alternatively, twenty (20) percent of the guaranteed amount in newly issued shares. Each guarantor within the bottom guarantee has the right to choose whether the guarantee compensation should be paid in cash or in the form of shares. No compensation will be paid for provided top-down-guarantee commitments.

The subscription price for any shares issued as guarantee compensation has been set at SEK 2 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. Bottom guarantors who wish to receive their guarantee compensation in the form of shares must notify Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB accordingly. Any decision regarding the issuance of shares to base guarantors will be announced through a separate press release.

Credit Facility

In accordance with the Company's press release from 29 January 2025, the Company has in connection with the Rights Issue entered into an agreement regarding a credit facility of up to SEK 5.6 million with JEQ Capital AB. The credit facility will be disbursed no earlier than 30 June 2025. The loan has a set-up fee of 7.5 percent and disbursed amounts under the credit facility will carry an interest rate of 1.5 percent for each commenced thirty-day period. As part of the compensation, the JEQ Capital AB will receive 1,250,000 warrants of series TO7 free of charge. JEQ Capital AB has the right, but not the obligation, to refrain from disbursing the loan if, at the time of the drawdown, the amount to be disbursed exceeds 20 percent of the borrower's then-current market value. Disbursed amounts under the credit facility will fall due 31 March 2026. For more information on the credit facility and terms of the warrants of series TO7, please refer to the Company's press release from 29 January 2025.

Advisors

Eminova Partners Corporate Finance AB act as financial advisor, and Eminova Fondkommission AB has been appointed as issuing agent, in connection with the Rights Issue. Moll Wendén Advokatbyrå AB is legal advisor to Qlife.

For more information, please contact:

Thomas Warthoe

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phn: +45 21 63 35 34

E-mail: tw@egoo.health

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com .

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 26-02-2025 19:27 CET